The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Music Director James Blachly, reconvenes for the first time in more than a year at 10 a.m. March 30 to perform a concert for area school children.
The professional orchestra will be joined by members of the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, directed by David Anderson, in a “side-by-side” concert, where the students play alongside the professionals.
The concert is called “V for Victory” and features Beethoven’s 5th Symphony and music by John Williams, including the famous “Imperial March” from “Star Wars.” The concert will end with a performance of music from Disney’s “Frozen.”
“This concert marks a new beginning for us all at the JSO, and we are so excited to be performing in this incredible space for so many students in the area. We are grateful to everyone who has come together to make this concert a reality,” Blachly said.
Each year, the JSO has held “Young Peoples” Concerts for more than 1,000 fifth-grade students across the region. Forced to cancel last year’s concert, scheduled for late March, the orchestra has doubled down to find creative and innovative ways to make this concert possible. The first step was to find a space large enough to allow for 75 performers, socially distanced at 6 to 9 feet apart, to ensure the safety of the musicians.
Thanks to the sponsorship of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Mid Penn Region and the PNG Foundation, the JSO was able to collaborate with the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex to stage the concert in the Ed Fry Arena. The concert will be held 10 a.m. March 30 in the basketball arena for a small audience and will be streamed live, and will remain available for viewing on the orchestra’s YouTube channel through April 30.
Over 2,000 students have committed to viewing the stream.
This concert takes the form of a “Side-by-Side,” the term many orchestras use for concerts in which the professional orchestra plays side-by-side with the youth orchestra students, allowing for a unique and meaningful educational experience for pros and students alike.
The JSYO musicians report in surveys each year that the overwhelmingly favorite moment of their youth orchestra experience is the annual “Side-by-Side” with the pro musicians.
Added Johnstown Symphony Executive Director Jessica Satava: “There really aren’t words to describe how we feel about this concert. Inviting our musicians back to perform together again after a long and difficult period of collective quiet is emotional and exhilarating. It means that much more that our youth orchestra can join them and that the program blends our penchant for performing in creative spaces with programming especially designed for kids. This is community-building music at its best: community venue, community music-making, service to and for our schools.”
