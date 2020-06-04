The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) is offering a “night out” style event without the need to leave home. The first “JSO Lifting Spirits: One Glass/Class at a Time” will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13.
“Just like our audience, we are really missing the opportunity to spend time with our friends throughout the community,” said James Blachly, JSO music director. “Our team found a creative way to connect with each other, learn some new things about wine, and enjoy it in a ‘social’ setting.”
The JSO Lifting Spirits event will be conducted via Zoom video conferencing platform. Participants will hear from J. Austin Bitner, a professional event executive who has gained significant knowledge about wine through his travels and interests, and who also happens to have advanced degrees in Opera and Vocal Performance from the Peabody Conservatory.
Prior to the Zoom call, attendees will be sent a bottle of Segura Viudas Brut Reserva, a Spanish sparkling wine, so that they can taste and experience and follow along with the class. A question-and-answer session will follow his remarks. JSO Maestro James Blachly will be in attendance and will be a part of the experience.
Proceeds from this event will be used to provide music via digital media for those affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Attendees must register in advance and be at least 21 years old to participate in the Lifting Spirits event. The cost is $50 per Zoom connection and includes one bottle of wine, which will be delivered if within the area, or shipped if not.
Go to www.johnstownsymphony.org to register or call the JSO at 814-535-6738. The deadline to register is Friday, June 5.
JSO Lifting Spirits is part of the symphony’s #JSOMuchMore group of activities designed to stay connected with the community. So far, the series has included the Music Heals playlists and #JSOSimpleGifts, Johnstown Youth Symphony Orchestra’s “JYSO@Home,” the “Meet the Johnstown Symphony Chorus” series, and others, which are shared via the JSO’s social media accounts, email list, and website.
With more than 25 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Bitner began his work in the beverage industry at the Green Bean Coffeehouse in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where he later rose from barista to the level of Master Roaster in just two years.
Since then, Bitner intensified his work and studies in the food and beverage industry, completing the “Windows of the World” wine educator class, managing a fromagerie, bartending, and working as a sommelier in a handful of Baltimore restaurants. This path eventually led to his work at Baltimore’s prestigious Engineers Club, where he has brought his creative talents to their beverage program for the past 10 years.
Now the club’s executive director, he continues to direct its wine and spirits education programs, educating staff and members, organizing pairings dinners and designing craft cocktails. Bitner was recognized as a 2018 National Finalist in Glenfiddich’s World’s Most Experimental Bartender for his MD Crabcake Infused Glenfiddich.
J has created and hosted two podcasts, “Wine, Women, & Song,” on the subject of vocal music paired with a blind tasting of wines and the “Baron of Beverage,” using conversation to review all things imbibable in a relaxed, conversational setting.
Bitner has earned degrees and diplomas from Ball State University, Peabody Conservatory, and the North Carolina School for the Arts. He is a professionally trained opera singer with the Washington National Opera for 23 seasons and performer with other companies in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.