Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) Music Director James Blachly and Johnstown Symphony Chorus Director Jeff Webb will hold an open conversation with Johnstown City Council member the Rev. Sylvia J. King and Johnstown NAACP President Alan Cashaw at 7 p.m. Friday, June 12.
Organizers said the “conversation will focus on the role of music in bringing the community together, and will reflect on prior and future collaborations between the JSO, the Johnstown chapter of the NAACP and Christ Centered Community Church.”
“Music has always been an integral part of the way humans express their desires and emotions,” Webb said. “It is important that we find a way to use music to help inspire and comfort us in times like we are currently experiencing.”
Blachly added, “Our mission as an orchestra is to bring people together through music, and this is a particularly important time for us to continue to find ways to listen to each other.”
The conversation will be livestreamed on the JSO Facebook page.
