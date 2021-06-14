Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will announce a new season of performances to the public during a press conference 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, hosted in the upper hangar of Nulton Aviation.
JSO Music Director James Blachly and JSO Executive Director Jessica Satava will present the plan for a “dynamic, creative and community-focused season of music experiences,” as well as share updates and improvements to the subscription and ticketing process.
Season-ticket holders, patrons of the orchestra, members of the JSO boards of trustees and advisers, and airport authority leadership will be in attendance to celebrate the return to in-person performances, the latest example of the community’s re-emergence to more normal work, school and community life.
The JSO is embarking on its 93rd consecutive season of performances, which are being led by Grammy Award-winning Blachly, now entering his sixth year with the JSO. His vision and creativity have driven transformational performances, such as the first Mill Concert at the Cambria Iron Works in 2016, the concert at GapVax the following year, and the attendance record-breaking performance at JWF Industries 8-inch mill, as well as the sold-out and highly praised Open Mic Night at the Symphony, featuring local talent as soloists with the orchestra. “The JSO has spent a year anticipating and planning for the moment when we could connect more fully with our community again,” said Blachly. “Throughout our previous season (2020-21), we made the most of our opportunities to share music however we could: from livestream concerts, to digital events and series, to those very first intimate in- person concerts with small ensembles from the orchestra. Our goal was to get to know our musicians and our audience in new ways, and as a result, we feel closer to the community than ever!”
The full season announcement will be posted on johnstownsymphony.org. On the website, patrons can also buy concert tickets, as well as learn how to participate in the JSO’s ensembles, including the Symphony Chorus, Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Inclined to Sing, Community Strings, and Share the Music. In addition, everyone is encouraged to stay up to date via JSO’s Facebook page.
