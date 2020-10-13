The Somerset Auxiliary of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present its tasting fundraiser Taste of the Laurel Highlands as an online auction this year.
Bidding begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, and ends at 9 a.m. Oct. 24.
In past years, the annual event has featured a culinary tour of our region with tastings from many area restaurants and other fun activities, however, this year because it will only be online, you will have the opportunity to bid on restaurant gift cards in order to taste the signature dishes of local chefs.
There are more than 75 auction items up for bid, including gift cards and gift certificates to area restaurants including Balance, Pine Grill, Green Gables, Nyko’s, Indian Lake, The Fat Squirrel, Asiagos, Kings and Queens, Jean Bonnet Tavern, Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse, Boulevard Grill, My Girls Deli, and more. To view auction items and register, visit www.Up4bid.net. More information is available at https://sajso.com/.
SAJSO vice president Beth Pile says “The Somerset Auxiliary of the JSO has been planning this fantastic event for months. With the COVID-19 restrictions in place, we knew we could not hold an in-person gathering but are excited that we can offer the online auction instead. It’s a great chance to support our orchestra and win gift certificates to your favorite restaurants at the same time!”
Please plan to join us for other events this year including our “Lifting Spirits” wine education series. More details about JSO’s upcoming events can be found online at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
