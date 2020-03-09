The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present “Romanticism Across Cultures” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
The professional musicians of the JSO will be conducted by Music Director James Blachly in a concert that continues the “Made in Johnstown” theme of celebrating the industry, art, culture and heritage that have formed the unique qualities of this region, according to Jessica Satava, JSO executive director.
The program includes Mozart’s famous Don Giovanni Overture, Jessie Montgomery’s “Source Code,” two Chopin piano works arranged for orchestra, and Symphony No. 2 by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius. It will celebrate music from the Italian, African-American, Polish and Nordic traditions, and is the fifth in the season’s subscription series.
Music Director James Blachly noted, “This program is both universal and deeply personal, and shows how music is able to tie us together across all cultures and traditions. From Mozart to Montgomery and from Chopin’s effervescent colors to Sibelius’ cross-cultural exploration of humanity, this music will sweep you off of your feet and take you on a journey in sound.’
“Romanticism Across Cultures” is partially underwritten by a generous gift from Luther P. Miller Inc., Ligonier Township, Johnstown, Confluence and Somerset.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is sustained by its individual donors, foundations, and by partnership with Leadership Sponsors: Concurrent Technologies Corp., Somerset Trust Co., Crown American Associates, AmeriServ, AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Co., 1st Summit Bank, and Höganas, whose “ongoing and committed support make extraordinary musical experiences possible for all in our community,” added Satava.
“As an ideal complement to the JSO’s tour of the cultures that make our region so culturally rich, the Tribune-Democrat will offer copies of its newly re-released book Homelands for sale in the lobby of the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center at all concerts this season.”
To purchase tickets for this concert and the rest of JSO’s season, “Made in Johnstown,” visit http://www.johnstownsymphony.org/
