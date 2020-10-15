The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) recently received a $7,400 grant to create a music mentorship program: No Fear, No Frills: Jeff Webb Talks About Music. The funding was from CFA’s recently announced Community Initiatives Fund grant awards.
The JSO’s leadership team worked with NAACP President Alan Cashaw to determine what needs exist for students of color in Johnstown that could be met by the symphony. Three needs emerged: access/exposure to classical art forms such as symphonic music; positive adult mentoring; and unifying the region through music across racial and economic barriers.
The plan is to present four events, led by Jeff Webb and supplemented by performances by guest artists including Michael Warren and JSO Concertmaster Maureen Conlon-Gutierrez. Under the current global health crisis, JSO said it “is still working to find the best way to move forward, likely in a virtual sphere, which may allow for them to reach even more students than originally planned.” It is also working with local school districts and teachers to reach students who could most benefit from the program.
The first event will be presented to Greater Johnstown High School as a virtual assembly at noon Oct. 23.
University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and Johnstown Symphony Chorus Director Jeffrey L. Webb said, “Through these lectures we will have minority presenters, both in race and gender join us, sharing their musical backgrounds and talents with these students. I want to introduce the students to the world of classical music through the filter of music that they already know, hoping to inspire them to explore the world of classical music more frequently. Through this project, we hope to cultivate and foster deeper ties within our diverse community.”
NAACP Johnstown President and JSO Trustee Alan Cashaw said, “We are excited about the opportunity to share the power of classical music with youth that may not have had the opportunity to experience it. Jeff Webb will draw connections from classical music to our popular American musical genres and highlight the important role that African-Americans and other people of color have had in the creation of our music. As a new member of the JSO Board of Trustees, I’m enthusiastic about being part of this meaningful initiative to break down barriers and ensure classical music is truly accessible for all members of our community.”
Complete information on how to participate, as well as materials for education partners, are available online at https://www.johnstownsymphony.org/no-fear-no-frills-jeff-webb-talks.
