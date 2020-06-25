The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) Music Director James Blachly and Johnstown Symphony Chorus Director Jeffrey L. Webb will present online musical celebrations of our nation’s independence the week of July 4th.
Both offerings will be available on social media linked through the homepage of johstownsymphony.org. Visit the website for more information. On July 1, the Johnstown Symphony Chorus will launch its virtual performance of America the Beautiful, arranged by Director Jeffrey L. Webb, on Facebook and YouTube.
At 4 p.m. July 4,, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Brass will stream a 25-minute performance of patriotic favorites live from the iconic flag at the Inclined Plane, complete with introductions and readings from Blachly.
“People have often told me that ‘it wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without the JSO.’” Blachly said. “And there’s nothing like the energy we get performing for 4,000 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. This year, circumstances prevent us from being together at the stadium itself, but we’ve come together to find a creative way to continue sharing music on this important day. On July 1, you’ll enjoy the music of our spectacular chorus through a video produced by Ben Easler, and then (on the) 4th of July, we’ll be livestreaming a performance by members of the professional orchestra as well on this special day.
“This is our first-ever virtual Fourth of July concert and I can’t wait to connect with all of you in celebration of this country that we love. It will be a joy to be performing for our beloved community.”
Webb shares his enthusiasm for the chorus’s innovative performance: “The pandemic has been difficult for all of us, but the Johnstown Symphony Chorus is a tight-knit family who have missed our weekly rehearsals and sharing the special camaraderie of singing together as well as the chance to prepare and perform music for our community. We were looking forward to our Memorial Day and July 4 concerts, but since it is not safe to do so in the way that we had planned, we came up with another way to “sing together” virtually. We’re excited to share this with you in celebration of the unity and freedom music represents.”
Follow the JSO on Facebook or visit johnstownsymphony.org for more details.
