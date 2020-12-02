Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) Music Director James Blachly, now in his fifth season with the orchestra, has been nominated for a Grammy Award for his recording of Dame Ethel Smyth’s composition “The Prison.”
The song had never been recorded despite being composed in 1930. In 2018, the JSO gave the American premiere of the piece.
The recording by Maestro Blachly’s Experiential Orchestra was released on Chandos Records on Aug, 7 and has received rave reviews from publications such as the New York Times, the New Yorker, Le Figaro, Gramophone and the London Times.
The 63rd annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held Jan. 31, 2021.
“This is a tremendous honor for not only all the musicians involved on the recording itself, but for all of our JSO musicians and chorus members, who gave the (American) premiere of the piece in 2018,” Blachly said. “I want to especially thank the board of trustees for placing their trust in me when I brought this idea to them in 2017.
“From the first time that we played the piece in Johnstown, it has been clear to musicians and audiences alike that this is indeed a forgotten masterpiece. And now we can all celebrate being a part of history, and sharing Smyth’s masterpiece with the world.”
JSO Executive Director Jessica Satava added: “We are thrilled that the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra was able to premiere this important work in the U.S. and that it is receiving the recognition it deserves. Congratulations to all involved on their work to bring this marginalized piece by a marginalized composer to light.
“Orchestras have an important opportunity to take a leadership role in advocacy for the forgotten and marginalized, and we’re proud of our part in the unfolding of this project, made especially meaningful in light of the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote.”
For more information about JSO’s virtual offerings, and for updated plans on in-person events, visit http://www.johnstownsympshony.org/
