JSO launches annual fund with digital campaign

Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, now in its 93rd year of service to the community, announced the launch of its 2022 annual fund campaign on Jan. 25.
The campaign is led Karen Azer, JSO board of trustees, and Edward Sheehan Jr., president and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corp. The goal has been set for $160,000 in 2022.
The JSO board of trustees and advisers have made personal pledges in excess of $35,000, and Concurrent Technologies Corp. has come forward with $10,000 in support, ensuring a strong start for the campaign.
The JSO has partnered with producer and director Matthew Otis of Bedford to create a video depicting the energy that music contributes to the community’s growth. Its focus is the main streets of the region and the unity that music brings to the region. The State Theater of Johnstown is a featured location.
This is the second year the JSO has launched the campaign using an innovative digital approach to the campaign kickoff, after the success of the approach for the 2021 campaign, which resulted in “record-breaking support for this vital community service organization.” The digital campaign will be available to all on the JSO’s website johnstownsymphony.org and social media channels.
The video features a large cast of musicians and community members.
From the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra: Music Director James Blachly, Principal Flute Tara Yaney, Principal Double Bass George Hillstrom and violists John Repsher and Ryellen De Souza Joaquim, in addition to Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra violinist Eliza Mood, Johnstown Symphony Chorus Director Jeffrey L. Webb, Rachel Allen, Micah Mood, Jo Novelli-Blasko, Executive Director Jessica Satava, Campaign Co-Chair Sheehan and board of trustees member Michael Bodolosky.
Santava noted, “The JSO’s annual fund drive provides crucial operating support to ensure the sustenance of the organization. As with symphony orchestras nationwide, the price of a concert ticket covers only a fraction of the expenses required to offer concerts, sustain educational programming, and serve the community through the many avenues music provides for growth, learning, collaboration, and community pride. In a time when many performing arts organizations struggle to navigate the pandemic environment, the JSO has pushed forward to ensure the community has access to connection and inspiration through music.
“An innovative approach to providing programming has emerged with digital engagement, as demonstrated through the use of the video for the launch of the campaign, and has been adopted during the new subscription season. Audiences will have access to streaming for three concerts, and thousands of students will log on to enjoy free virtual programming especially for children.”
In addition to the professional orchestra, hundreds of community members participate in the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Johnstown Symphony Chorus, Inclined to Sing Children’s Chorus, and Community Strings avocational string orchestra, all under the umbrella of the JSO.
Readers can learn more, watch the 2022 video and become a partner in the mission by going to www.johnstownsymphony.org.
