The Board of Trustees of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra held its annual meeting on July 15. Reports were provided by music director James Blachly, executive director Jessica Satava and president William J. Locher Jr.
An election was held to approve new officers of the board of trustees, and to renew trustees for second and third terms.
The board elected Mark Addleman, who is assistant vice president, risk officer and lending operations manager at Somerset Trust Company, as the vice president. Additionally, John Klein, executive director, business planning and strategy at Concurrent Technologies Corporation, was elected as board treasurer. Both were voted into these offices unanimously.
Locher, senior vice president at Somerset Trust Company, is in his second year as president.
Two trustees, Monica M. Garver and John P. Coyle, were honored for their contributions after completing three 3-year terms of board service. Three trustees, Karen Azer, development committee chair, Martin E. Radovanic, marketing committee chair, and Craig Saylor were renewed for another three-year term.
Over the course of the past fiscal year, Bradley Holuta was elected as a new trustee, and six new members were elected to the board of advisors: Jessica Picklo, John P. Coyle, William Polacek Jr., Laura Argenbright, Dianne DeLisa and Laura Thomas.
“Our orchestra is fortunate to have the support of our community, and our Board of Trustees is a reflection of that commitment,” Locher said. “I’m delighted to welcome new trustees and new officers whose leadership will define the future of our organization. I’m proud to be part of the team we are building whose work it will be to ensure the sustenance of the JSO for many years to come.”
Added Satava, “My excitement about the future of the JSO has never been stronger. Thanks to the dedication of our longtime trustees and the fresh perspective and energy of our new additions, the leadership team of this organization is poised to take it to new heights.
“Our team is committed to serving our region to ensure that every member of our community has a chance to experience music in all its uplifting power. We need it now more than ever, and this skilled, experienced cohort of professionals is ready to get to work. I’m honored to work alongside them.”
For more information on JSO’s virtual offerings during the coronavirus pandemic and to stay up to date as plans develop for in-person events, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org/
