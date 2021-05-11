Community Strings, the avocational orchestra of the Johnstown Symphony, will perform its annual spring concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13, in St. David’s Lutheran Church in Davidsville.
The ensemble is directed by Elizabeth Pile.
The ensemble will play selections by Telemann, Fletcher, Percy Hall, Morton Gould, and Marchetti, in a variety of genres from baroque and classical to American folk tunes. Local music educator Corey Shawley will be featured as soloist.
Corey Shawley, String Orchestra Director for Bishop McCourt High School and Divine Mercy Academy, added: “Having a group like the Community Strings Ensemble of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is a great chance for local musicians to express themselves, and I am grateful to be a part of this fun group! I have a blast playing with this ensemble because we are a relaxed group who adapt to perform for different occasions in the community!”
Community Strings is an ensemble of string players who come together to play in a string orchestral setting. As adult players and in some cases adult beginners, no opportunity existed locally for theme to play together, as is common for community bands and choruses for other instruments and voices.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) agreed to help create an outlet to try to meet these desires and the Community Strings was born in spring of 2009. The players, from as far away as Berlin and Loretto across Somerset and Cambria counties, have been meeting simply to enjoy and enrich their personal accomplishments alongside players of similar yet varied skill levels.
Director Beth Pile said, “I enjoy working with the adult string players in the Community Strings, because they are so eager
to learn and so happy to be performing music. We have players of all different ability levels, ages, and from all over Somerset and Cambria counties. The orchestra also includes a few of our local JSO musicians who gladly give their time to the group. During this year of the pandemic, so many have found a creative outlet in music. The Community Strings offers a chance for amateur string players in our community to come together to make music.”
The goal has been to play as a group, to learn as a group from the director and from each other, and to enrich each player’s life with the communal benefits and pleasures of music. Some side benefits are that individual skill levels improve, players understand the dynamics of playing as an ensemble (rather than individuals) and they realize there are other likeminded and like-skilled players. Just as student musicians gain from enrichment programs outside their schools, so too can adult musicians gain from programs like the Community Strings.
The group will also be performing as part of the JSO’s The JSO Presents: A Journey Through Johnstown.
For more information, visit http://www.johnstownsymphony.org/
