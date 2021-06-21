Johnstown Symphony Orchestra announced a new season of performances to the public during a press conference June 15 at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, hosted in the upper hangar of Nulton Aviation.
JSO Music Director James Blachly and JSO Executive Director Jessica Satava presented the plan for a “dynamic, creative and community-focused season of music experiences” and shared updates and improvements to the subscription and ticketing process.
JSO is embarking on its 93rd consecutive season of performances, led by Grammy Award-winning Music Director Blachly, now entering his sixth year with the JSO. He holds the Frank and Sylvia Pasquerilla Chair.
Season 2021-22 is titled “‘All About Love’: A season about what carries us through and lifts us up.”
In collaboration with Friends of Flight 93, and the National Park Service, the JSO will offer music as part of the community observance.
• Sept. 10, Evening TBA: Music for Strings for the Luminaria Ceremony. As part of the respectful tribute and peaceful time of reflection, the Johnstown Symphony will participate as the musical component for the Luminaria Ceremony. As the JSO strings play the music of Gustav Mahler, Samuel Barber and George Walker, 40 candle lanterns will be lit and carried by family members and distinguished guests, and placed below the names of each of the passengers and crew members of Flight 93.
This program is free and open to the public. Complete information will be available at https://www.nps.gov/flni/planyourvisit/sept11observance.htm
• Sept. 11, Afternoon TBA: Tribute Concert. The JSO will perform Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World,” in a community concert as part of the memorial observance near the Wall of Names.
This concert is free and open to the public. Complete information will be available at https://www.nps.gov/flni/planyourvisit/sept11observance.htm
FAMILY
• Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.: inSPIREd: JSO at the Grand Halle: Portraits in Sound, The Grand Halle on Broad Street. Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring depicts life in a Pennsylvania town as a family establishes themselves in a new home. Before becoming an orchestral conductor, Maestro Blachly devoted himself to composition, with more than 40 commissions for ensembles of all sizes. In this one-of-a-kind program, a series of six “musical portraits” he composed over the past year for friends of the JSO will be performed by chamber ensembles and solo instruments. This partnership with Cambria City’s The Steeples Project forms a part of the inSPIREd series, which began during the pandemic and returns by popular demand.
COUNTRY
• Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.: V for Victory: The JSO Returns to the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center. November 2020 marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, and this Veterans Day JSO will honor “the courage of our fellow citizens in their service to our country with this special concert.”
William Grant Still’s “Fanfare for American War Heroes,” Gene Scheer’s “American Anthem,” John Williams’ “Hymn to the Fallen” and Richard Rodgers’s “Victory At Sea” will be followed by Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, which served as “a beacon of hope and inspiration for our troops and our allies serving overseas.”
FAITH
• Dec. 11: Handel’s “Messiah,” The Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center. Johnstown Symphony Chorus is featured in its return to the concert hall after a year-long hiatus, under the direction of Jeffrey L. Webb, with four soloists: Molly Netter, soprano; Kristen Dubenion-Smith, mezzo-soprano; Brian Giebler, tenor, and Tyler Putnam, bass.
ALL ABOUT LOVE
• Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.: “The Great American Songbook: Charles Wesley Evans is All About Love, “The Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center. Celebrate love with the JSO as it performs the music of Frank Sinatra, Rodgers and Hart, and more with JSO Pops and guest vocalist Evans. Whether it’s date night or a night out with your besties, this is champagne and strawberries in concert form!
• March 12, at 3 p.m: Introducing JSO Family Concerts: “Movie Magic for the Young and Not-So Young!”The Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center. Children under 12 are admitted free. Music from favorite movies, including “The Lion King,” “Toy Story,” “Mary Poppins” and more. Come dressed as your favorite movie characters! Costumes are encouraged!
DREAM PASSION
• April 9, at 7:30 p.m.: “Romeo and Juliet” and Rachmaninoff, The Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center. Both Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev were inspired by Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” to write some of their most romantic music. In this concert, JSO will partner with Johnstown’s Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company to create a synthesis of stage and sound.
On the second half, JSO will present internationally acclaimed pianist Michelle Cann in her Johnstown Symphony debut performing Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto.
• April 12, morning TBA: Annual Young People’s Concerts, Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center. JSO presents two free concerts for area fifth-grade students every spring. The concerts introduce these young audiences to the instruments and sounds of the orchestra. Teachers interested in bringing students to these concerts should contact the JSO early in the school year to be part of the nearly 2,000 area fifth-graders welcomed to the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center each season.
COMMUNITY
• April 23 at 7:30 p.m.: “inSPIREd: JSO at the Grand Halle: Chorus and Brass,” The Grand Halle on Broad Street. Johnstown Symphony Chorus and the JSO Brass – the perfect match for the resonant acoustics of the refurbished interior. These concerts give JSO audiences a chance to get up close to the music. This partnership with Cambria City’s The Steeples Project forms a part of the inSPIREd series, which began during the pandemic and returns by popular demand.
HOME
• May 7 at 7:30 p.m. Subscriber Exclusive: “A Hero’s Welcome: Paul Jacobs Comes Home,” Westmont Presbyterian Church. Hailed by the Philadelphia Orchestra as “the world’s greatest organist,” Jacobs performs on the great instrument of the Westmont Presbyterian Church. This is currently available only to season-ticket patrons. Jacobs hails from southwestern Pennsylvania, and this concert marks his debut with the Johnstown Symphony.
FREEDOM
• Sunday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m.: “Ready for Takeoff.” John Murtha Johnstown Cambria Regional Airport in collaboration with Nulton Aviation. When was the last time you heard an orchestra play in a hangar from your seat on the tarmac? JSO announces its first-ever, one-night-only airport concert, with music from “Top Gun,” Jefferson Airplane, Led Zeppelin, The Eagles, Billy Joel, E.T., and Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony. Subscribers get priority seating; don’t wait for single tickets to go on sale!
This is a community celebration, so arrive early for food and beverage available for purchase, tour the grounds and experience the planes up close.
Pre-concert lectures with Blachly at 6:30 p.m. prior to each performance except Sept. 11, Feb. 12, March 12 and June 26.
Post-concert conversations with Blachly and featured artists on each performance except Sept. 11, Feb. 12, March 12 and June 26.
Season subscriptions on sale now. The full season with subscription purchase information including a new list of subscriber perks is posted on johnstownsymphony.org. Patrons can select from three subscription packages: All-Access Pass includes all nine concerts, a six-concert series, or a Flex Pass. All subscribers from the 2019-20 season can keep their former seats if they renew by July 15, and season subscription packages remain on sale for all until Aug. 20. On Sept. 8, single tickets go on sale for all concerts except the May Subscriber Exclusive, which is currently for subscribers only.
Tickets will now be available exclusively online, by phone, and through the JSO office at the Galleria Mall. JSO Box Office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Patrons who renew or purchase online will avoid processing fees. On the website, patrons can buy concert tickets, as well as learn how to participate in JSO’s ensembles, including the Symphony Chorus, Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Inclined to Sing, Community Strings, and Share the Music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.