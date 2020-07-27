If you are looking to delve into the beauty that nature depicts, then an upcoming exhibition at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier Valley is for you. Open from Aug. 21 through Oct. 31, this multiple artist exhibition will take you through, “Journeys in Nature” capturing the majesty and splendor that nature has to offer.
Regional artists taking part in the exhibit include:
Photographer Kelly Coursey Gray is continuously evolving her artistic vision and adapts to meet the needs of her surroundings. Kelly is a life-long learner and traveler who enjoys sharing her knowledge and passion with others. Her photographs tell fascinating stories and you will be captivated by the imagery and emotions they evoke.
Richard McWherter is a visual art teacher and photographer. He shares his passion for nature which is clearly demonstrated through his images. His unique expressionistic views offer distinctive perspectives into nature. Richard blurs the lines between photography, drawing, and painting to create beautiful dreamlike imagery that transcends time and place.
Vincenzo Spinelli takes everyday ordinary objects and creates undeniable extraordinary creations. He takes whatever twisted, rusted, archaic metal scraps he comes upon and with executed precision, creates sculptures of natural beauty. From delicate rose petals made of copper to towering spirals made of steel, Vincenzo takes the cold, lifelessness of metal and transforms it into the beauty and effervescence of nature at its perfection.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South in Ligonier. Hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The museum is a handicapped-accessible facility and is open to the public free of charge. All health and safety protocols are currently in place.
For more information, call the museum or visit www.sama-art.org.
