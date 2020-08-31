The Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra (JSYO) will begin the 2020-21 season with full, in-person rehearsals; observing several specific measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The ensemble’s approximately 30 members will rehearse in an outdoor, covered space on the property of the Mountain Playhouse in Jennerstown, starting in September.
Included in the safety protocols:
- All players will wear masks and will sit at least 6 feet apart;
- Wind players will use masks with slits so that they are able to play, and most will also use two nylon instrument bell covers;
- Musicians will play in 30-minute increments followed by five minutes of not playing in order to allow the aerosol to disperse;
- Hand sanitizing stations will be located at several places within the rehearsal space.
A major ongoing national study is the basis for the JSYO’s decision to come together following stringent safety guidelines.
In the early days of the pandemic, when evidence was mounting that COVID-19 spread to individuals because of both droplets and aerosols, performing arts organizations collaborated to fund a comprehensive study to investigate how aerosols behave in various musical activities under different circumstances. To date, study sponsors have released two sets of data and recommended the strategies above. A final report is expected with the completion of the study in December.
The study is commissioned by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the College Band Directors National Association (CBDNA), and a coalition of more than 125 performing arts organizations.
As stated on the study’s website, co-chair Dr. James Weaver, NFHS Director of Performing Arts and Sports, believes the preliminary findings and subsequent recommendations have already made a great impact on the feasibility of conducting performing arts activities in the near future.
“It is a daunting decision to figure out whether or not we should meet as an ensemble this year, but we are not isolated in making this decision” said JSYO conductor Dave Anderson, who has followed the research closely. “Others around the country are asking the same questions, and this study, an extensive collaboration between musicians and scientists, has made it possible for us to be guided by evidence. Their recommendations are clear that yes, it can be safe for musicians to meet, but then they outline multiple mitigation strategies that will allow the lowest risk possible.”
JSYO rehearsals will move indoors later in the year, and the JSYO will continue to closely follow results from this ongoing study, as well as observe what similar organizations have employed in order to do this safely. The personal protection equipment for the young musicians was provided through a donation from Lee Initiatives.
