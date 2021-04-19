The Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra will hold auditions for its 2021-22 season, and is calling for youth from across the region to take this opportunity to “experience high-level training and collaboration with professionals in a fun and fulfilling group setting.”
Auditions will take place in 10-minute time slots from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5 in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 120 Barron Ave., Johnstown.
Students are required to register in advance. Registration is open online from through June 1. Complete information can be found online at https://www.johnstownsymphony.org/johnstown-symphony-youth-orchestra
Students will prepare short excerpts from their instrument’s solo repertoire, orchestral excerpts found on the website and will be asked to sight-read. Visit the website to fill out the online form, sign-up for a time and download music.
Students and parents who would like more information are asked to email David.Anderson.jsyo@gmail.com
The Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra began in 1959 and is made of students across the region who play a wide variety of instruments, including string, woodwind, brass and percussion. For some, it is their first experience playing in an ensemble with all families of instruments.
While many live in Johnstown, it is common to have students driving from Indiana, Ligonier, Somerset, Hollidaysburg, Northern Maryland and even Fulton County to attend the weekly Sunday afternoon rehearsals. Often, those in the JSYO also participate in PMEA district, region and state festivals. They play a variety of music, from traditional classical to music from the movies, Broadway and jazz.
Much like the Young People’s Concert just last month at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the JSYO is often invited to perform side-by-side with professional musicians onstage and enjoys a close mentoring relationship with the fully professional Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
Conductor David Anderson said: “We are extremely excited about our 2021-22 season. Our fall performance will be a collaboration with the IUP Symphony Orchestra featuring world-famous fiddle players Mark and Maggie O’Connor. They will perform the Mark O’Connor Improvised Violin Concerto.
“What an opportunity to partner with the talented musicians at IUP, perform incredible music, and to be on stage with the most famous fiddle player in the world.”
Added executive director Jessica Satava: “Throughout the early days of the pandemic and all during March 2020, David Anderson’s leadership and innovation was key to the continuation of learning for the students of the JSYO despite the obstacles.
“We’re so proud of the way the youth orchestra found a way to continue rehearsing safely throughout the year, and we’re excited for them to return soon to a robust schedule of activities and to watch the program grow. The students that participate in this program walk away changed by the experiences they have and the community that David builds.”
For more information and to stay up to date with Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra concerts, visit http://www.johnstownsymphony.org/
