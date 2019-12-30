Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra eyes winter concert

Members of the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform their winter concert 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, in the Arcadia Theater, Windber.
Jessica Satava, JSYO executive director, said, “They will play an hourlong program that includes music from Hamilton, Verdi’s opera ‘Aïda’ and Danzón No. 2 by Mexican composer Arturo Marquez, a piece made popular by the Venezuelan music education program ‘El Sistema.’ In addition, both the JSYO String and Brass quartets will make their debut performances of the season.”
“We have a remarkable group of young musicians who are both exceptionally talented and who work extremely hard,” noted conductor David Anderson.
“Keeping in mind the overall season theme of ‘Made in Johnstown,’ this concert presents a wonderful opportunity to support the music happening in our community presented by gifted young musicians.”
The Youth Orchestra includes “approximately 30 students from 12 schools in Johnstown and the surrounding region.”
Tickets are $7 and will be available at the door before the performance.
Any student musician who would like to audition for the JSYO should contact the symphony office at 814-535-6738 to set up an appointment.
Visit www.johnstownsymphony.org to learn more.
