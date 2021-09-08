Johnstown Symphony to present free concert for 9/11 20th observance at Flight 93 National Memorial

On the occasion of the 20th observance of the events of Flight 93 on 9/11/2001, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present an hourlong concert 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, outdoors at the Flight 93 National Memorial near the Wall of Names at the Memorial Plaza, located near Shanksville in Somerset County.
The orchestra will perform Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World.” The concert is free and open to the public. No tickets are necessary.
The evening before, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, an ensemble from the JSO will provide music as part of the Luminaria Ceremony by the Wall of Names. The public is welcome to attend.
Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Music Director James Blachly noted, “The Johnstown Symphony is honored to have been invited by the National Park Service and Friends of Flight 93 to present this concert at the Flight 93 National Memorial on the 20th observance of this day that changed us forever, both as a region and a nation. This performance is an experience we are looking forward to sharing with the public, as our gift to our community. Music can speak to us all in ways that words cannot.”
JSO Executive Director Jessica Satava added, “So many members of our JSO family have come together to make our appearances at the Luminaria Ceremony and the Memorial Tribute Concert possible. We are grateful for the opportunity to perform as part of the 20th observance at the memorial. The pride our community takes in its orchestra is evident in the support they have shown and we’re fortunate to have incredible partnerships with an anonymous donor and the Riggs Family Foundation. Additional support has come from companies as far away as Florida and as nearby as Pittsburgh, including FIS and Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney. The JSO board worked hard to raise the funding to provide this concert commemorating a day that impacted us all so deeply, but particularly our Somerset County family.”
All are encouraged to attend, but for those not able to be at the Tribute Concert in person, a livestream will be available 3 p.m. Sept. 11 on the Flight 93 National Memorial Facebook page and linked at johnstownsymphony.org.
