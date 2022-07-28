Johnstown Symphony selects interim executive director

The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra announced Tuesday that the board has selected Erin Codey as the interim executive director of the organization.
Codey will manage the business operations of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra in partnership with Music Director James Blachly as a national search is mounted for the permanent executive.
Blachly noted, “I am looking forward to a strong partnership with Erin to continue the mission of the orchestra to serve our community through music. We have an exciting season ahead and her leadership will be key to creating the exciting experiences we have planned for our audiences and ensuring our engagement and education work remains strong.”
Codey recently moved to Johnstown from New Jersey. She received her undergraduate degree in media production from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, and a master’s degree in art education. Codey has had diverse experience in retail management and television production, but for the past 12 years has dedicated her life to educating students in the visual and performing arts.
She was nominated as the “2022 Teacher of the Year” by her colleagues and community members for her “leadership and dedication to arts. This unique combination of skills and her commitment to service make her an excellent fit to manage the staff, and maintain operations, marketing and fundraising for the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra as the JSO embarks on its 94th season of programming.”
Codey shared, “I am thrilled to serve the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra as the interim executive director during this transition. Jessica Satava and James Blachly have built a strong foundation and structure for the orchestra to continue developing and growing for years to come. I am committed to leading the JSO in accomplishing our Season 94 goals through dedication, efficiency and the belief in the transformative power of the arts.”
JSO board President Mark Addleman said, “I join James, the board, and staff of the JSO in welcoming Erin to our team. We’re excited to have her step in to work with Jessica Satava during her final month with us and we are confident in Erin’s abilities. All who meet her will note that she possesses a rare blend of warmth, energy, experience, and efficiency that will ensure our stability as we look for the next permanent executive director of the orchestra.”
Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s 94th season of music, titled “Hometown,” begins Friday, Sept. 30, with a continuation of the inSPIREd series at Cambria City’s the Grand Halle, featuring an intimate hourlong concert co-curated by Concertmaster Maureen Conlon Gutierrez. The series is reimagined with a new starting time of 5:30 p.m. on a Friday, making the experience “the perfect start to the weekend with local beverages to enjoy with the music.”
Single tickets go on sale Sept. 1 and may be purchased at 2022-2023 Concerts — Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
On www.johnstown symphony.org, patrons can buy concert tickets, and learn how to participate in the JSO ensembles, including the Symphony Chorus, Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Inclined to Sing, Community Strings, and Share the Music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.