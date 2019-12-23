The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will hold a one-of-a-kind event after its concert “JSO Pops: Movies From Johnstown + Open Mic Night” on Saturday, Feb. 8.
“JSO SCORES! A Black Eye Affair” is a new take on the JSO’s major annual fundraiser, which this year celebrates Johnstown’s unique Hollywood and hockey history. Open Mic Night will feature the local talent of the Jam Session Band, Dave DiStefano, Mary Jo Swank, Arlene Huth, Ava DiPasquale, Dany Vavrek, Amber Gobbel, Nick Tercek, Victoria Bechtold, and Clara and Dana Cooper. The performers were chosen by audition by a panel of judges: JSO Music Director James Blachly, Michael Bodolosky, Beth Good, Mike Hruska and Lara Mosby.
“The concert itself features the music of the two most iconic movies that were made in Johnstown – “All the Right Moves” and “Slap Shot” – followed by our Open Mic Night at the Symphony with local talent from our October Open Mic Night auditions. This will be a true “Made in Johnstown” concert, especially for people who remember or participated in the Johnstown movies,” said Blachly. “But when you add this post-concert party, complete with games, movie and sports memorabilia, celebrity guests and much more, I think it’s going to be an epic night.”
The evening begins with a JSO concert at 6:30 p.m. in the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus and continues with the “JSO SCORES! A Black Eye Affair” in the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center downtown. The events combine the city’s 91-year history of exceptional symphony music and sports-themed movies made in Johnstown, including “All the Right Moves” about a high school football player starring Tom Cruise and the iconic hockey movie “Slap Shot” featuring Paul Newman.
JSO board member Craig Saylor is the advocate for this experience, since he is a trustee of the JSO and is a minority owner of the North American Hockey League’s Johnstown Tomahawks. “This concert and after-party involve Johnstown treasures near and dear to my heart and the hearts of many others in this region – Johnstown hockey and some of the best live music anywhere,” Saylor said.
Tomahawks sales manager Derek Partsch has supported this special JSO fundraiser from the beginning, from featuring the JSO event in Tomahawks communications to hosting a pre-game party featuring JSO’s fundraiser on Jan. 31 at the War Memorial. “Johnstown is a great place to live in, partly because of the entertainment offerings such as a quality local hockey team and outstanding symphony,” he said. “We’re happy to do whatever we can to preserve those activities that help enhance the quality of life here.”
The JSO’s annual fundraiser has taken several forms through the years, from Opera Fests to more recent events featuring a circus and Venice-themed music as well as a Beatles tribute group. While the theme changes year to year, the goal remains the same–to ensure a bright future for one of the longest performing professional symphonies in the country. “The JSO musicians are poised like never before to offer first-rate entertainment for the wonderful people of this region,” said Executive Director Jessica Satava. “Our symphony orchestra, youth orchestra, adult and children’s choruses and other education and engagement endeavors, including free community and youth concerts help make this area special. We count on the generosity of our local businesses and individuals to help keep the music playing for years to come.”
Memorial Highway Chevrolet and the Johnstown Tomahawks are the event’s primary partners. Other season sponsors include Somerset Trust, 1st Summit Bank, Concurrent Technologies Corp., AmeriServ Financial, Crown American Associates, and North American Hoganas.
Tickets for both the concert and fundraising after party are $100. Tickets can be purchased for the concert only ($10 student, $40 regular, $45 premium, $5 senior discount) or for the after-party only ($60). To reserve your seat or for more information, contact the JSO’s business office at 814-535-6738 or visit www.jsoscores.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.