Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has signed a lease effective June 1 to become tenants of the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority at 416 Main St. The move of the business and box office operations to Johnstown’s downtown is part of a strategic shift to expand the reach of the orchestra’s service to neighborhoods across the region.
For 31 years, the JSO’s performance home has been the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Richland Township campus of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, and it will remain the anchor of their performance activities.
As of June 1, the JSO will have a firm imprint in two key neighborhoods with their business and box office operations in Johnstown’s energized downtown community and their performance venue in Richland Township.
The JSO joins nonprofits Cambria Regional Chamber, Vision Together 2025, Visit Johnstown, and Junior Achievement in the redeveloped space at 416 Main St., once the Embassy Theatre. The space’s renovation was completed by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, and is part of their ongoing efforts to repurpose city spaces for meaningful use.
The JSO box office is on the second floor, and is accessible to the public via the stairs just to the left of the street entrance on Main Street, or from the elevator on the alley, just beyond the street entrance. Those with questions are invited to call 814-535-6738 for assistance.
Executive Director Jessica Satava said, “We could not be more enthusiastic about helping to drive the progress that is happening in our downtown. The board of trustees, James Blachly and I all agree that this move is the right next step to expand our service to the community, and we can’t wait to become even more involved in the forward motion of the city of Johnstown. Personally, I’m excited to be surrounded by the passion and creativity of the teams that work in 416 Main, and I know it will lead to increased collaboration. When I came to Johnstown, the first story I heard was about the JSO concert in 2016 at Cambria Iron Works, which was produced in partnership with Melissa Komar and the team at the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority. It feels almost poetic to be part of yet another success story as we all work to support the vibrancy of our city.”
Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Komar said, “We’re excited to see yet another key organization in the region move their business operations downtown! It will be incredible to have the JSO with us on Main Street, and we look forward to the all the possibilities for collaborative service together.”
On the Johnstown Symphony website, patrons can buy concert tickets, as well as learn how to participate in the JSO’s ensembles, including the Symphony Chorus, Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Inclined to Sing, Community Strings, and Share the Music.
