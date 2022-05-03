On May 1, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra officially inducted 40 individuals from three counties as the founding members of the 1929 Society.
In the Renaissance Room of Johnstown’s historic Masonic Temple, Music Director James Blachly and the Community Foundation’s Mike Kane offered remarks tying the history of the orchestra with the sustaining support the 1929 Society has provided to secure the JSO’s future.
The organization celebrated the inaugural members with a champagne reception and a musical performance by the Principal String Quartet of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
The induction ceremony represents the official launch of the symphony’s planned giving and endowment campaign, which has been in planning since 2016, and was put on hold in 2020 and 2021. Best practices guidelines set forth by the League of American Orchestras state that for sustainability and long-term security, orchestras should aim to grow and steward their endowments with a goal to cover 30% of their annual operating expenses with the annual 5% allowable draw. With this standard in mind, the JSO has set the long-term goal for the campaign at $5,000,000. The endowment of the orchestra currently totals $1,500,000.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra board of trustees has formed a committee to steward the effort, chaired by Dennis McNair, Ph.D., and consisting of President Mark Addleman, John P. Coyle, Esq., William J. Locher and Mark Pasquerilla, with Mike Kane and Katrina Perkosky of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies as advisers.
Blachly curated a program of music for the ceremony that is based on music written in 1929 to celebrate the storied history of the orchestra.
Kane said the foundation is honored to help the JSO design a sustainable future and facilitate legacy creation: “The 1929 Society is important for our region because it offers the community a way to participate in the sustenance of the orchestra in perpetuity. The value of the JSO to the vibrancy and growth of our region can’t be overstated, and this group of founding members has chosen to make it part of their family’s personal legacy. What a gift to us all.”
The 1929 Society honors individuals who have committed to supporting Johnstown Symphony Orchestra forever through a planned gift, which will preserve the legacy of JSO for many years to come. The 1929 Society celebrates members’ commitment to the future – today. Becoming a member of the 1929 Society is simple. Individuals or families can give a meaningful gift of $10,000 or more to the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Endowment Fund now, or include the fund as a beneficiary of a gift from your estate. Membership ensures you are recognized now for your planned gift, which will help to ensure the long-term financial stability of the JSO. Members are recognized in a number of special ways like the induction ceremony. Complete information on ways to participate as well as a list of the founding members is available at: https://www.johnstownsymphony.org/1929-society-endowment
Tickets for the current season are available at johnstownsymphony.org. The season, titled “All About Love: A Season About What Carries Us Through and Lifts Us Up,” is a celebration of the love of community that has sustained us all through difficult times.
On the website, patrons can buy concert tickets, as well as learn how to participate in the JSO’s ensembles, including the Symphony Chorus, Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Inclined to Sing, Community Strings, and Share the Music.
For more than 31 years, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has worked to empower individuals to become philanthropists, donors to make meaningful change, and caring citizens to build a legacy around their purpose. Last year, CFA reported that the foundation continues to grow community wealth, with estimated year-end assets that rose to $101.6 million as of June 30, 2021. In the same time period, it made grants and charitable distributions of $15,227,750 and received donations from 5,595 separate donors totaling $14,689,450.
CFA also has been recognized with the highest-possible transparency rank through GuideStar by Candid, a nationally established source of information about U.S. charities and nonprofits.
Learn more at https://cfalleghenies.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.