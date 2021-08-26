Johnstown Symphony Orchestra hires director of Inclined to Sing

Johnstown Symphony Orchestra this week announced that Valerie E. Galczynski will succeed Kim Rauch as director of Inclined to Sing, the organization’s children’s chorus.
After a yearlong pause due to the challenges of the pandemic, the children’s chorus is poised for growth under the leadership of “Mrs. G,” formerly a music educator from the Cambria Heights School District. An accomplished soloist and choral singer, Galczynski holds degrees from The Pennsylvania State University and St. Francis University, is an alumna of the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh under the direction of Dr. Robert Page, and is currently a soprano in the Johnstown Symphony Chorus.
She was chosen by a panel made up of JSO artistic, administrative and board leadership in addition to parents of current Inclined to Sing students. The decision to select her was unanimous, and Galczynski has agreed to a three-year contract through 2024 with the children’s chorus.
Music Director James Blachly led the search to find the new director. He noted, “Committed to excellence in music-making and building teamwork and collaboration with the children, Ms. Galczynski will hold a meet and greet rehearsal for all current and prospective singers grades one-nine at 5 p.m. Sept. 7 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, located at 1000 Scalp Ave., Johnstown. COVID protocols for the meet and greet and rehearsals will align with that of local public schools and will be updated on the website as the date grows closer.”
Complete information including registration, tuition and more can be found at https://www.johnstownsymphony.org/inclined-to-sing
Galczynski stated her vision, “Singing and choral music is a powerful and personal means of expression. The human voice is our first instrument and one that can bring about an instinctive and emotional response. Music education and performance experiences, regardless of age or instruction, are essential to the development of well-rounded members of society. My vision is to continue the growth and musicianship that has been the status quo of the Inclined to Sing choirs. The children will study and perform a variety of music from simple unison songs and rounds to the more challenging classical and multi-cultural repertoire. They will learn the correct use of their voices through exercises, posture, breath, and tone production. Singing together is a wonderful way to build and enhance our community and I look forward to forming those connections with excitement.”
For children who choose singing as their form of expression Inclined to Sing, for ages 5-15, has a tradition of learning and performance. Now celebrating its 21st year, Inclined to Sing provides children with a comprehensive musical experience and the opportunity to sing with the professional orchestra as well as at community events such as Tomahawks games and the annual tree-lighting in Central Park.
