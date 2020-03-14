The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra sent the following communication to its patrons Thursday afternoon:
“Dear patrons,
“Our highest concern is for the safety and well-being of our audience and musicians.
“With the health of the community at the core of our considerations, and at the recommendation of our partners at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in accordance with Chancellor Gallagher’s decision, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our concert this Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center.
“We look forward to welcoming you back to our concert hall as soon as it is safe to do so.
“In return for your ticket investment, we are offering the option to convert your tickets to a donation to our Annual Fund campaign, which exists solely to offset operating costs much like those incurred by the production of this concert. If you would like to do so and receive a tax- deductible receipt, please contact us at info@johnstownsymphony.org.
“Please be aware that we are responding to a high volume of emails and your inquiry may take longer than normal to answer. We appreciate your patience and understanding.
“We remain grateful for the support of our community.”
JSO Executive Director Jessica Satava sasaid, “canceling this important subscription concert has been a difficult decision, but we have to place the health of our audience and players as our top priority.
“This orchestra is a way for the community and region to heal and to come together in difficult times.
“Unfortunately, from a public health standpoint, gathering in groups has the potential to make this situation worse, and possibly prove to be dangerous. We can’t afford to take that risk.”
Music Director James Blachly said, “We are eager to share our artistry with our beloved community again as soon as we are able. Thank you all for your understanding, and we hope you all stay safe and healthy.”
Further information and updates are available at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
