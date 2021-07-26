Johnstown Symphony Orchestra announced June 27 that the founder and director of their children’s chorus, Inclined to Sing, retired after 20 seasons leading the ensemble. Generations of children have learned to sing under his direction, and have had the opportunity sing on stage at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, in performances of Handel’s “Messiah,” at retirement communities, sporting events, and in concerts throughout the community.
“20 years ago, Kim Rauch had a vision for how to help this community by giving kids the opportunity to learn to sing and perform, “ said JSO Music Director James Blachly. “He has shared his love of music with hundreds of young people, and the impact of his leadership will be felt for generations. He will be deeply missed.”
Jessica Satava, executive director of the symphony, said, “The JSO owes an enormous debt of gratitude to Kim Rauch. His vision and leadership has built our children’s chorus to the place of strength and excellence it is today and his impact will be felt for years to come through the lives of the many students he has touched. Kim will be sorely missed but we look forward to identifying the next artistic leader who will continue his legacy of service through music.”
Rauch noted, “The experience of founding and building the Inclined to Sing program has been exciting from day one. For almost 20 years rehearsals with the excited musical children were the high point of my week. The rewards of watching kids develop their voices and character was beyond measure. My objectives were to provide the best singing experiences for children. I believe that every child has an innate ability to sing and to express themselves through music. Inclined to Sing was to be fun, developmentally appropriate, and enriching. Quality music would support these ideals as the children matured as singers and young adults.
“I feel that every young singer grew — from musically matching pitch to singing complex harmonies, from playing musical games to performing sophisticated works that changed the singer’s outlook on life, and from following to positions of leadership.
“My gratitude goes out to former co-director Andrea Mulligan, accompanist Bryan Lohr, and the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra for their support and enthusiasm. Most of all I thank each child and parent for sharing in the awesome music we experienced.
“May Inclined to Sing continue to enrich the musical lives of children for many more years. I am retiring with a thankful heart.”
Parents of students in the program were quick to add their notes of gratitude. “Mr. Kim was amazingly patient and gifted in his ability to translate sophisticated musical themes to younger students,” commented Mark Lazzari, parent of two Apprentice Choir members and one Inclined to Sing member.
