Visit Johnstown has announced that PolkaFest will take place June 4-5.
As previously announced, the event was unable to be held at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church. The event will be held at Peoples Natural Gas Park, located at 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
“PolkaFest’s cancellation was met with such great disappointment,” Visit Johnstown’s executive director, Lisa Rager said. “Although St. Mary’s is not able to serve as the host site this year, we decided to explore alternate dates and locations to see what was workable. Fortunately Peoples Natural Gas Park was available for two of the three original dates, and most of the bands were still available as well.
“We intend to follow CDC protocols and strongly encourage our attendees to socially distance and wear masks when social distancing is not possible. PolkaFest has been the unofficial first festival of the summer, and we’re happy to be able to make it happen for the community this year.”
PolkaFest features nationally-known and award-winning Polka bands from throughout the country, as well as local favorites. The lineup will include five-time Grammy nominee Lynn Marie & E3 from Nashville, Tennessee with Eddie Rodick and Friends, and four-time Grammy nominee The Polka Family Band.
A complete schedule will be announced soon.
Bands will alternate sets throughout the day under the Polacek Pavilion providing non-stop Polish and Slovenian-style Polka music. The pavilion will be equipped with a 39-by-30-foot teak wood dance floor, and both the pavilion and the Oil House will provide plenty of protection from the elements. Limited seating will be available, but attendees are welcome to bring their lawn chairs.
Food and beverages will be available from vendors set up in the park, and will include a variety of ethnic and other foods. Food and merchandise vendors and exhibitors are still being accepted. The PolkaFest pub will serve beer and other products (Proper I.D. is required). Admission is free, but a donation at the gate is requested. All ages are welcome.
The annual event is held the first weekend after Memorial Day and has been taking place since 1998, except for last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic. PolkaFest attracts an estimated 10,000 people from multiple states and the region, generating visitor spending during the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.