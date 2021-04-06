Visit Johnstown and St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church have announced that 2021 PolkaFest at St. Mary’s in Cambria City will not be held June 4-6.
The announcement, event organizers said, is a result of ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19)-related planning challenges for hosting large events.
St. Mary’s, which hosts most of the festival on its grounds, prepares and serves a variety of ethnic foods in its dining hall, which is filled with festival goers throughout the weekend, often with lines stretching to the rear of the hall.
Food orders for the event must be placed well in advance of the festival and the church relies on many volunteers to prepare it ahead of time.
“Due to the limited number of volunteers and imminent deadlines, the church had to make a difficult decision to forego hosting the festival this summer,” said Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown. “The health and safety of volunteers, performers, attendees and planners must remain top priority. Unfortunately, this decision can’t be delayed any longer because the bands, vendors and other participants need time to make other plans if they’re able to.”
Rager added that local event planning during the ongoing pandemic has been difficult.
“We’re still trying to obtain further clarification from the state on guidelines for holding large open-campus events and festivals where attendance cannot be controlled or kept to 50% capacity,” she noted.
PolkaFest has taken place since 1998 and is considered one of the country’s top Polka Music festivals, combining both Polish and Slovenian-style music.
PolkaFest performers include Grammy-nominated and award-winning bands, attracting an estimated 10,000 people from multiple states and the region throughout the weekend, generating visitor spending throughout the Johnstown area community.
