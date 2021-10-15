Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women’s Club guest speaker Jennifer Sopko shared her interest and pursuit to document the history of our area at the Sept. 28 meeting held at Ramada Inn, Ligonier. As a local historian and news writer, Sopko has researched area landmarks of the past for books and literature.
Sopko said, as the editor of Westmoreland Historical Society since 2020, her eyes have been opened to various historical topics. Future focus is to be on forgotten and obscure amusement parks across western Pennsylvania culminating into Lost Amusement Parks of Western Pennsylvania to be published by Arcadia Publishing. Sopko’s other books, Ligonier Valley Vignettes: Tales from the Laurel Highlands (2013), a series of historical vignettes about Pennsylvania’s Ligonier Valley, and Idlewild: History and Memories of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Amusement Park (2018), are accessible through Arcadia Publishing.
A Pittsburgh native, Sopko grew up in White Oak and currently resides in Plum. She writes for The Latrobe Bulletin and The Ligonier Echo. Through a new venture, Penna. History Partners, Sopko offers services to help individuals research their own land history.
The speaker for the Ligonier club’s next dinner meeting will be Cathy Caccia, a member of the Greensburg BPW. The meeting is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Ramada Inn. Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance and may get additional information on Facebook and on http/www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
Caccia is District 3 BPW/PA 2018 Woman of the Year and past BPW/PA president (2013). As winter is approaching, she will share her interest, knowledge and experience on watching and caring for winter birds.
A pink Michael Kors purse is being raffled by BPW Ligonier to support scholarships for local high school seniors and the other charitable causes that BPW supports. In lieu of the annual fall Luxury Bash, chances are being sold on the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BPWLV/. The raffle is open to the public. Purchase your $5 chances with a credit card. Once 100 chances are sold, a winner will be drawn live on Facebook.
BPW Club Members Market will be open 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Ramada Inn. Only member merchants can represent their products due to space limitations, but guests are invited and encouraged to attend. Club spokeswoman Carol Wolford added, “We can make a vendor accommodation for a new member who joins by Oct. 31 and pays the $30 annual club dues.” Merchandise will include Rada cutlery and food products, Mary Kay products, Hello, Diva Shoppe, various hand-sewn items, Jordan Essentials body care and health items, embroidered items, rope bowls and cotton dishcloths.
