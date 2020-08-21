These area students were recently named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status at the university when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher. The full list of spring 2020 dean’s list students is available online at www.iup.edu.
Area dean’s list students, their hometowns, majors and degrees they are seeking are:
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Crabtree — William Campbell Gongaware, B.S.Ed. in Spanish Education
Derry — Sean M. Asbee, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Maria Ann Balega, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Tyler Balega, B.S. in Management Information Systems/Information Technology; Dylan Ronald Bolen, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Erica Dawn Bronson, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Matthew Thomas Casini, B.S. in Management Information Systems/Information Technology; Lauren Rebecca Enos, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Lauren M. Felix, B.S. in Accounting; Benjamin James Henigin, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Victoria Alexus Lewis, B.S. in Geology/Environmental; Shannon Rae Stopa, B.A. in Sociology;
Greensburg — Kasandra Grace Anderson, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Alyssa Nicole Beers, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Shelby Rennae Bepler, B.S. in Hospitality Management; Julia L. Bilik, B.A. in Psychology; Hannah E. Burtner, B.A. in Psychology; Nicholas M. Conyette, B.A. in Criminology; Trevor Michael Cratty, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Marketing; Casey Marie Crimboli, B.S. in Hospitality Management; Molly M. Cunningham, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Ryan Edward Daigle, B.S. in Management/General; Ian J. Darragh, B.S. in Geology;
Nicholas James DiAndreth, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Exercise Science; Cassidy Lane Dunaway, B.S. in Nursing; Macey Elizabeth Ebersole, B.S. in Nursing; Blake James Engle, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Exercise Science; Mira Elizabeth Federico, B.S. in Nursing; Rachel Alyssa Garris, B.S. in Accounting; Jacqueline Rose Gillis, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Lindsay R. Gruesu, B.A. in Anthropology; Morgan B. Heinbaugh, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Haley Elizabeth Helmick, B.S. in Accounting;
Mya Drew Hilliard, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Keri Lyn Hollenbaugh, B.A. in Psychology; Kayla J. Holsopple, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Samantha Ann Jobe, B.S.Ed. in Spanish Education; Morgan K. Johnson, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Joshua O. Jones, B.S. in Nursing; Sydney Rae Keracher, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Taylor Jae Keracher, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education; Michaela Kraynak, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Abigail M. Kubasky, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Julie Ann Kucherer, B.S. in Nursing; Natalie Ryan Labuda, B.A. in Spanish;
Bailey Allen Larkin, B.S. in Finance; Matthew David McCaffrey, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies Education/History; Isabel Marie Miller, B.S. in Interior Design; Hayley Desiree Mueller, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Samantha Nesser, B.S. in Hospitality Management; Annie Virginia Neurohr, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education/Urban; Allison Newill, B.A. in Criminology; Morgan O’Leary, B.S. in Nursing; John Paul Pellis, B.S. in Finance; Gillian Angelica Perez, B.S.Ed. in Spanish Education; Regan Holli Quinn, B.S. in Management/Supply Chain Management; Samuel Roha, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies Education/History;
Gabriela T. Rossi, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Marketing; Jessica Lynn-Annette Ruggiero, B.S. in Respiratory Care; Juliette B. Sauter, B.A. in Psychology/Honors Program; Michael Robert Seiler, B.A. in Political Science; Katelynn Elizabeth Shendge, B.A. in Anthropology/Applied Anthropology; Alexander John Sherrow, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Kylee R. Singo, B.A. in Criminology; Gaige Marton Tarris, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Sara Corneilia Thomas, B.S.Ed. in Art Education; Bryony L. Tilzey, B.S. in Environmental Engineering, BS; Rebecca Marie Trentin, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education;
Hannastown — Justin Robert Hayden, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences
Latrobe — Mary S. Bobik, B.S. in Interior Design; Savannah N. Boskovitch, B.A. in Psychology; Jordan Lance Brasile, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Daniel Joseph Brasili, B.S. in Management Information Systems/Information Systems; Maria Kathryn Cassidy, B.S.Ed. in Middle Level Education Grades 4-8/Social Studies; Nathan Clair, B.S. in Region Planing/Comm Plan & Dev; Leslie X. Folino, B.A. in English/Writing Studies;Tyler John Gustafson, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Sport Administration; Jesse J. Hajas, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security;
Kenley R. Hoopes, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Macy Juliana Kantor, B.S. in Phys Ed & Sport/Pre-Athlet Trg; Morgan P. Keeno, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Karley Ann Kovatch, B.S. in Nursing; Jacob Wesley Krinock, B.A. in Geography/Geographic Information Systems and Cartographer; Marina Nicole Lorenzi, B.A. in Spanish; Matthew Richard Marinchek, B.S. in Hospitality Management; Kayla Marie Murphy, B.S. in Hospitality Management; Kasey Alexandria Noel, B.A. in Sociology;
Matthew Gary Pernelli, B.S. in Region Planing/Comm Plan & Dev; Joseph Benjamin Reed, B.A. in Criminology/Pre-Law; Charles Jeffery Sandacz B.S. in Communications Media/Media Studies; Megan A. Sensue, B.S. in Nutrition/Dietetics; Zoe Elizabeth Shaffer, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Madeleine D. Stas, B.S. in Nursing; Amanda Casey Stuck, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production
Ligonier — Jacob Steven Ankney, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Zach Roger Beitel, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Sarah Suzanne Carns, B.S. in Nursing; Jaden Olivia Meyer, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Anne Elizabeth Michaels, B.A. in Psychology/Honors Program; Timothy J. Valentine, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Stoker Ray Wieczorek, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Nathan Scott Wissinger, B.A. in Geography/Environmental Geographer
Loyalhanna — Cody M. Dunlap, B.A. in Art/Studio; Shayle R. Nemcheck, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Michael Andrew Parker, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Exercise Science; David Dalton Piper, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security
Mount Pleasant — Kristen M. Collins, B.S. in Public Health/Behavioral and Mental Health; MacKenzie Noelle Eicher, B.S.Ed. in Spanish Education; Ellizabeth Margaret Lahm, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Ian James Zimmerman, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production
New Alexandria — Cierra Marie Henderson, B.S. in Biology; Bailey Lynae Kiser, B.S. in Athletic Training; Gage Kiser, B.S. in Physics/Applied Physics; Kyani Rachele Kiser, B.S. in Chemistry; Joshua James Merichko, B.S. in Geology/Environmental; Alexis Lynn Pacek, B.A. in Criminology; Renee M. Rectenwald, B.S. in Marketing
New Derry — Hunter Patrice Hudson, B.S. in Disability Services; Levi M. Myers, B.A. in Criminology
New Florence — Jennie Lynn Hirsch, B.S. in Nursing; Rachel L. Horrell, B.S.Ed. in Health and Physical Education/K-12 Teacher Education; Brett Howard, B.S. in Finance; Karen A. Mack, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Gabrielle M. Martinez, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Kimberly N. McCachren, B.A. in Criminology; Tessa Nicole Nelen, B.S. in Nursing; Jordan Rivera, B.S. in Mathematics; Daeva Simmons, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education/Urban; Kylee Shea Surike, B.A. in Art/Studio
Seward — Garrett M. Custer, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Taylor Nicole Duplin, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Erica Nicole Hirsch, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Michaela Rae McCullough, B.A. in Psychology; Alexis Melia Zaragoza, B.S.Ed. in Chemistry Education; Samantha Marie Zaragoza, B.S. in Public Health/Environmental and Occupational Health
Stahlstown — Alexis Renee Hussey, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business
Youngstown — Gabrielle Grace Takitch, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology
INDIANA COUNTY
Blairsville — Kaitlyn Anthony, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Brianna Faye Belfiore, B.A. in Psychology; Kyleigh Jaye Bellman, B.S. in Hospitality Management; Sarah Elizabeth Carrozza, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Christopher Channing Cavender, B.S. in Marketing; Alyssa Rene Constantino, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Tyler D. Cowan, B.S. in Nutrition/Dietetics; Adam Cole DiCriscio, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences;
Kayla Mae Dunmire, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Heather Diane Earhart, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Karen L. Evanko, B.S. in Management/Supply Chain Management; Zechariah Grant Faulkner, B.S. in Accounting; Samuel Joseph France, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Alexander J. Giffen, B.A. in Philosophy; Gary Martin Gray, B.S.Ed. in Business Education; Cassandra R. Hafer, B.S. in Medical Imaging/Diagnostic Sonography; Mikaila Haight, B.A. in Psychology;
Benjamin Alexander Hunt, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Morgan Renee Kelly, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Alexis Paige Kovalcik, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; MacKheinzie Albert Kuhne, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Exercise Science; Amy Lynn Kukula, B.A. in Interdisciplinary Fine Arts/Dance Arts; Caitlin Lash, B.A. in Sociology; Travis C. Lenhardt, B.S. in Management/Energy Management; MacKenzie M. Lockhart, B.S. in Respiratory Care; Olivia Elise Long, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education;
Jesse Dylan Mack, B.S. in Management/Supply Chain Management; Jordann A. Noel, B.S.Ed. in Special Education, BSED; Jessica Lynn Palmer, B.A. in Geography/Geographic Information Systems and Cartographer; Andrew John Perfetti, B.S. in Finance; Jazmin Aubreanna Shields, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physical Therapy; Treylor Edward Shirley, B.S. in Physics/Applied Physics; Renee Elizabeth Short, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Erica Weimer, B.S. in Accounting; Madison Woodward, B.S. in Medical Imaging/Nuclear Medicine Technology
Saltsburg — Bethany Lynn Buchinsky, B.A. in Criminology; Destiny Sabrina DeMase, B.S. in Nursing; Dylan Shane Jesko, B.S. in Management/General; Madison Mary Mensch, B.S. in Management/Supply Chain Management; Cheyenne Marie Mesagno, B.S. in Interior Design; Kristina Rayne Shearer, B.S. in Nutrition; Mariah Simpson, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Alexandra Williams, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Elizabeth Zapach, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production
