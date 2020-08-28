These area students, as of May 2020, had completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Area students, their hometowns, majors and degrees include:
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Acme — Kevin E. Chearney, B.S. in Management/General;
Derry — Dylan Ronald Bolen, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Matthew Thomas Casini, B.S. in Management Information Systems/Information Technology; Victoria Alexus Lewis, B.S. in Geology/Environmental;
Greensburg — Shelby Rennae Bepler, B.S. in Hospitality Management; Jack Warren Berkebile, M.A. in Clinic Mental Health Counseling; Laura Marie Campagna, B.S. in Nutrition/Dietetics; Ryan Edward Daigle, B.S. in Management/General; Ian J. Darragh, B.S. in Geology; Krystal Lee Edgreen, M.A. in Clinic Mental Health Counseling; Blake James Engle, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Exercise Science; Zachary D. Fjellanger, B.A. in History; Corey William Gianotti, B.S. in Marketing;
Jacqueline Rose Gillis, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Natalie Hooker, M.Ed. in School Counseling; Ezabella Maria Jioio, B.S. in Marketing; Samantha Ann Jobe, B.S.Ed. in Spanish Education; Daniel A. Krack, Ph.D. in English; Gabriella Brooke Lonzo, B.S. in Management/Energy Management; Annie Virginia Neurohr, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education/Urban; Daniel M. Overdorff, B.S.Ed. in Vocational-Technical Education; Gabriela T. Rossi, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Marketing; Annie Marie Salvatore, M.A. in Clinic Mental Health Counseling; Alexander John Sherrow, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Sara Corneilia Thomas, B.S.Ed. in Art Education;
Latrobe — Madison Kathleen Antus, M.S. in Speech-Language Pathology; Savannah N. Boskovitch, B.A. in Psychology; Kaitlyn Rose Cunningham, M.S. in Safety Sciences; Colton Blake Dominick, B.A. in Criminology; Tyler John Gustafson, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Sport Administration; Dylan Thomas Hall, B.A. in History; Nathan Andrew Hill, B.S. in Biochemistry; Matthew Richard Marinchek, B.S. in Hospitality Management; Charles Jeffery Sandacz, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Studies; Stephen Christopher Weinmann, M.A. in Student Affairs in Higher Education
Ligonier — Kathryn Benson, B.S. in Nutrition/Culinary Dietetics; Monica M. Kerlin, B.S. in Nursing; Anne Elizabeth Michaels, B.A. in Psychology/Honors Program;
Loyalhanna — David Dalton Piper, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security;
Mount Pleasant — Ellizabeth Margaret Lahm, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Katie Elizabeth Smith, M.S. in Biology;
New Alexandria — Alexis Lynn Pacek, B.A. in Criminology;
New Florence — Daeva Simmons, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education/Urban;
Seward — Paige Nicole Pecora, M.A. in Adult and Community Education.
INDIANA COUNTY
Blairsville — Brianna Faye Belfiore, B.A. in Psychology; Kyleigh Jaye Bellman, B.S. in Hospitality Management; Kayla Mae Dunmire, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Karen L. Evanko, B.S. in Management/Supply Chain Management; Catrina Rae Faser, B.A. in History; Jazmin Aubreanna Shields, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physical Therapy; Renee Elizabeth Short, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Jared Joseph Uncapher, B.S. in Finance;
Saltsburg — Ashton Nikole Battistelli, Sportsman Road, B.S. in Nursing; Dylan Shane Jesko, Salt Street, B.S. in Management/General; Amber K. Trkula, Red Street, B.A. in History.
