These area students have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as of December 2020 and January 2021.
Graduates, their hometowns, majors and degrees are:
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Acme — Alexandra Marie Berger, Miller Road, M.A. in Clinic Mental Health Counseling
Derry — Shannon Rae Stopa, Keystone Parks Road, B.A. in Sociology
Greensburg — Julia L. Bilik, Lynchfield Lane, B.A. in Psychology; Nicholas M. Conyette, Brookdale Drive, B.A. in Criminology; Laura Rose Cotter, North Pennsylvania Avenue, B.A. in Criminology; Casey Marie Crimboli, Austin Street, B.S. in Hospitality Management; Brianna Leigh Eye, Cree Drive, B.S.Ed. in Special Education; Emily D’Andrea Ferraro, South Spring Avenue, M.Ed. in Health and Physical Education/K-12 Teacher Education; Morgan K. Johnson, Mohawk Drive, B.S.Ed. in Music Education;
Sydney Rae Keracher, Chestnut Street, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Jason Keith Lohr, Skidmore Road, D.Ed. in Administration and Leadership Studies; Allison Newill, Sioux Drive, B.A. in Criminology; Teirsa O. Ray, B.S. in Biology; Juliette Barbara Sauter, Old Airport Road, B.A. in Psychology/Honors Program; Michael Robert Seiler, Crest View Drive, B.A. in Political Science; Zachary John Singer, Moreland Avenue, M.Ed. in Math Education/Elem and Middle Level; Erin M. Spina-Kuhn, Sewickley Street, M.S. in Health Services Administration
Latrobe — Gary Martin Gray, Short Street, B.S.Ed. in Business Education; Blaise Daniel Moffa, Princton Street, M.S. in Sport Science; Kayla Marie Murphy, Monastery Drive, B.S. in Hospitality Management; Kasey Alexandria Noel, Biestel Road, B.A. in Sociology; Krista Joy Sarraf, East 2nd Avenue, Ph.D. in English
Mount Pleasant — Brooke Angelique Bennett, Bair Hill Road, B.A. in Criminology
New Alexandria — Joshua Tyler Gump, West Main Street, M.A. in Clinic Mental Health Counseling
New Florence — Jennie Lynn Hirsch, Route 22 Highway East, B.S. in Nursing; Karen A. Mack, Elderberry Lane, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Kylee Shea Surike, McClain Hill Road, B.A. in Art/Studio
Seward — Ryan A. Redilla, M.B.A. in Business Administration
INDIANA COUNTY
Blairsville: Amanda Lee Cribbs, Campbells Mill Road, M.Ed. in School Counseling; Allyson Hunt, Route 217 Highway North, M.Ed. in Health and Physical Education/Community Health Edcuation; Morgan Renee Kelly, Phillips Road, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Lindsay N. Sharp, Snyder Lane, M.A. in Clinic Mental Health Counseling; Stephen Clarence Smartnick, Pizza Barn Road, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Marketing; Hannah Elizabeth Snyder, Campbells Mill Road, B.S. in Biology/Ecology, Conservation and Environmental; Tara A. Zamba, Rhine Road, M.S. in Health Services Administration
Saltsburg — Alexandra Williams, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Jenny Michelle Willis, Lucky Lane, M.S. in Biology
The full list of December 2020 and January 2021 graduates is available at www.iup.edu.
