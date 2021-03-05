These area students were recently named to the 2020 fall dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status at the university when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher. The full list of 2020 fall dean’s list students is available online at www.iup.edu.
Area dean’s list students, their hometowns, majors and degrees they are seeking are:
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Bovard — Timirra Maria Pfirman, Bovard Road, B.S. in Respiratory Care
Crabtree — William Campbell Gongaware, Sonnie Drive, B.S.Ed. in Spanish Education
Derry — Maria Ann Balega, Greenfield Road, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Tyler Balega, Greenfield Road, B.S. in Management Information Systems/Information Technology; Hayley Barnhart, Traction Avenue, B.S. in Nursing; Bailey Campbell, State Route 982, B.S. in Geology; Lauren Rebecca Enos, Strawcutter Road, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Lauren M. Felix, East 2nd Street, B.S. in Accounting; Fallyn A. McIntire, South Summit Street, B.A. in Criminology; Shannon Rae Stopa, Keystone Parks Road, B.A. in Sociology
Greensburg — Hannah E. Burtner, Hampshire Drive, B.A. in Psychology; Nicholas M. Conyette, Brookdale Drive, B.A. in Criminology; Trevor Michael Cratty, Fosterville Road, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Marketing; Molly M. Cunningham, Toppers Road, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Nicholas James DiAndreth, Baughman Hollow Road, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Exercise Science; Cassidy Lane Dunaway, Highview Place, B.S. in Nursing; Maria Alyce Edwards, North Main Street, B.A. in English/Literature/Culture, BA; Brianna Leigh Eye, Cree Drive, B.S.Ed. in Special Education, BSED; Mira Elizabeth Federico, Dunn Road, B.S. in Nursing; Emma Nicole Heider, Totteridge Drive, B.S. in Fashion Merchandising; Haley Elizabeth Helmick, Prestwick Drive, B.S. in Accounting; Mya Drew Hilliard, Fairfield Drive, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education;
Keri Lyn Hollenbaugh, Tremont Avenue, B.A. in Psychology; Kayla J. Holsopple, Sussex Way, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Chelsi Iarussi, Wyoming Street, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physician Assistant; Samantha Irvin, Crest View Drive, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Morgan K. Johnson, Mohawk Drive, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Joshua O. Jones, Foster Street, B.S. in Nursing; Sydney Rae Keracher, Chestnut Street, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Taylor Jae Keracher, Chestnut Street, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education; Michaela Kraynak, Newport Drive, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Abigail Mae Kubasky, Alderwood Drive, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Julie Ann Kucherer, Salisbury Drive, B.S. in Nursing;
Natalie Ryan Labuda, Moreland Avenue, B.A. in Spanish; MacKenna Leonida, Northmont Street, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Matthew David McCaffrey, Surrey Drive, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies Education/History; Isabel Marie Miller, Jamell Drive, B.S. in Interior Design; Hayley Desiree Mueller, Chestnut Ridge Road Penn Run, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Morgan O’Leary, Jamison Avenue, B.S. in Nursing; Gillian Angelica Perez, Alice Circle, B.S.Ed. in Spanish Education; Jessica Lynn-Annette Ruggiero, Blackridge Drive, B.S. in Respiratory Care; Juliette Barbara Sauter, Old Airport Road, B.A. in Psychology/Honors Program; Gaige Marton Tarris, East Pittsburgh Street, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Bryony L. Tilzey, Fitzgerald Court, B.S. in Environmental Engineering, BS; Rebecca Marie Trentin, Cleardale Drive, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Rylie Laree Williams, Green Street, B.S. in Nursing
Latrobe — Mary S. Bobik, Heritage Drive, B.S. in Interior Design; Maria Kathryn Cassidy, Ligonier Street, B.S.Ed. in Middle Level Education Grades 4-8/Social Studies; Kelsey Lynne Cooper, Carolyn Avenue, Exploratory-Health & Human Srv; Marcus Edward Dudzenski, South Shenandoah Drive, B.S. in Finance; Leslie X. Folino, Ligonier Street, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Gary Martin Gray, Short Street, B.S.Ed. in Business Education; Ale Gustafson, 4th Avenue, B.A. in Criminology; Macy Juliana Kantor, Cat Curve, B.S. in Phys Ed & Sport/Pre-Athletic Training;
Morgan P. Keeno, Highview Street, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Karley Ann Kovatch, Greenfield Drive, B.S. in Nursing; Jacob Wesley Krinock, Terry Way, B.A. in Geography/Geographic Information Systems and Cartographer; Sydnee M. McCracken, Avenue, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Brittany Ann Mercinko, Friendly Drive, Exploratory-Health & Human Srv; Tanner Nicely, Wood Street, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Kasey Alexandria Noel, Biestel Road, B.A. in Sociology; Christopher Antone Pavack, Walnut Street, B.S. in Finance; Gabriella M. Perry, Bethel Church Road, B.S. in Nursing; Connor J. Petrunak, Hillcrest Avenue, Exploratory; Gabrielle E. Probst, Trauger Road, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education;
Sydney Lane Quinn, Fieldcrest Drive, Exploratory; Joseph Benjamin Reed, Windemere Drive, B.A. in Criminology/Pre-Law; Abby Rullo, Woodlawn Drive, B.S.Ed. in Spanish Education; Megan A. Sensue, Fink Lane, B.S. in Nutrition/Dietetics; Zoe Elizabeth Shaffer, Spruce Street, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Madison R. Shafron, Armel Road, B.A. in Criminology; Brooke A. Sheffield, Washington Street, B.A. in Economics; Bailey Elyse Siko, Spruce Street, B.A. in Art/Studio; Madeleine D. Stas, Horseshoe Drive, B.S. in Nursing; Amanda Casey Stuck, Noel Road, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Jessica Ziance, Sydney Drive, B.A. in Criminology
Ligonier — Sarah Suzanne Carns, State Route 271, B.S. in Nursing; Hunter Michael Jones, Seaton Road, B.A. in Criminology; Graham Thomas Larson, East Main Street, B.S. in Marketing; Michaela Nicole Lenhart, Pin Oak Drive, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Jaden Olivia Meyer, Route 259, B.S. in Disability Services; Timothy J. Valentine, Washington Street, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Stoker Ray Wieczorek, Route 259, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Nathan Scott Wissinger, Wilpen Road, B.A. in Geography/Environmental Geographer
Loyalhanna — Jessica B. Downs, Clinton Street, B.A. in Economics; Cody M. Dunlap, Latrobe Derry Road, B.A. in Art/Studio; Shayle R. Nemcheck, Latrobe Derry Road, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Shelby Nemcheck, Latrobe Derry Road, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical
Mount Pleasant — Brooke Angelique Bennett, Bair Hill Road, B.A. in Criminology; Kristen M. Collins, Hecla Road, B.S. in Public Hlth/Behvior & Mental; MacKenzie Noelle Eicher, Rosenberry Court, B.S.Ed. in Spanish Education
New Alexandria — Rylee Ellis, Tanager Drive, B.A. in International Studies; Cierra Marie Henderson, Ten School Road, B.S. in Biology; Bailey Lynae Kiser, Blasco Road, B.S. in Athletic Training; Joshua James Merichko, Hornock Drive, B.S. in Geology/Environmental
New Derry — Hayley Trice, Route 982, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology
New Florence — Rachel L. Horrell, Ross Mountain Parks Road, B.S.Ed. in Health and Physical Education/K-12 Teacher Education; Karen A. Mack, Elderberry Lane, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Kimberly N. McCachren, Martin Road, B.A. in Criminology; Tessa Nicole Nelen, Round Top Drive, B.S. in Nursing
Pleasant Unity — Nicholas J. Byrd, B.S. in Medical Imaging/Nuclear Medicine Technology; Cameron S. Foster, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production
Seward — Garrett M. Custer, Walnut Street, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Taylor Nicole Duplin, George Lane, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Eryca M. Hamilton, Linda Street, B.S. in Management/General; Allison Nicole Hoover, Prides Way, B.S. in Biology; Michaela Rae McCullough, Route 56 Highway East, B.A. in Psychology; Erika Faith Moore, Keystone Street, B.S. in Marketing; Miranda Stiles, Mount View Terrace, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education; Alexis Melia Zaragoza, Route 403 Highway South, B.S.Ed. in Chemistry Education; Samantha Marie Zaragoza, Route 403 Highway South, B.S. in Public Hlth/Environ & Occup
Youngstown — Gabrielle Grace Takitch, Main Street, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology
INDIANA COUNTY
Blairsville — Kaitlyn Anthony, Elder Drive, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Sarah Elizabeth Carrozza, Indiana Avenue, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Brooke Marie Cassidy, South Morrow Street, B.A. in Psychology; Elijah Clevenger, Platt Lane, B.S. in Biology/Ecology, Conservation and Environmental; Alyssa Rene Constantino, East Burrell Street, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Tyler D. Cowan, Hebenthal Lane, B.S. in Nutrition/Dietetics; Sonya Demacek, High Street, B.S. in Marketing; Haley Marie Dick, Short Street, B.S. in Nursing; Adam Cole DiCriscio, Newport Road, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Casey Leigh Doyle, North Walnut Street, B.A. in Anthropology/Archaeology;
Heather Diane Earhart, Cherry Street, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Zechariah Grant Faulkner, Blaire Road, B.S. in Accounting; Samuel Joseph France, North Morrow Street, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Alexander J. Giffen, East Campbell Street, B.A. in Philosophy; Cassandra R. Hafer, Laughlin Farm Road, B.S. in Medical Imaging/Diagnostic Sonography; Benjamin Alexander Hunt, Route 217 Highway North, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Morgan Renee Kelly, Phillips Road, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Alexis Paige Kovalcik, Kettle Hollow Road, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Mackheinzie Albert Kuhne, Pizza Barn Road, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Exercise Science; Amy Lynn Kukula, South Spring Street, B.A. in Interdisciplinary Fine Arts/Dance Arts;
Travis C. Lenhardt, La Mantia Lane, B.S. in Management/Energy Management; MacKenzie M. Lockhart, McClure Avenue, B.S. in Respiratory Care; Olivia Elise Long, Grange Road, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Jesse Dylan Mack, Rhine Road, B.S. in Management/Supply Chain Management; Abigail Lee Nibert, Bowser Road, B.S. in Nursing; Autumn R. Nixon, Paps Lake Drive, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Jordann A. Noel, Williams Road, B.S.Ed. in Special Education, BSED; Jessica Lynn Palmer, Lakeview Drive, B.A. in Geography/Geographic Information Systems and Cartographer; Andrew John Perfetti, South Walnut Street, B.S. in Finance; Leah M. Shannon, Mahan School Road, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-pharmacy; Treylor Edward Shirley, Marshall Heights Road, B.S. in Physics/Applied Physics; Kegan Samuel Stiles, Maple Avenue, B.S. in Region Planing/Comm Plan & Dev
Saltsburg — Madison Mary Mensch, Nursery Road, B.S. in Management/Supply Chain Management; Mariah Simpson, Nowrytown Road, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Alexandra Williams, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Elizabeth Zapach, Chestnut Street, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production
