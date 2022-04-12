Isaac Krom represents GLSHS in All-State Choir

Greater Latrobe Senior High School senior Isaac Krom participated in the 2022 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) All-State Choir last week in the Poconos.
PMEA is an educational organization dedicated to providing K-12 students with outstanding musical opportunities.
Isaac completed successful auditions into District and Region Choirs in order to be eligible to audition for this ensemble. He is one of approximately 200 high school choral students in Pennsylvania to be selected and the only student from GLSHS.
In addition to choir, Isaac is also an active member of the jazz band, musical, tennis team, chess club and student council.
