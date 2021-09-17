Influential women, STEM professionals take center stage at Girls Rock Science event

Aspiring scientists, inquisitive engineers and budding explorers of all ages are invited to Carnegie Science Center on Saturday, Sept. 25, for Girls Rock Science.
Activities will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and include an immersive experience of how women and gender non-conforming individuals excel in science with a day full of inspiration and learning adventures.
“Girls Rock Science is a welcoming and inclusive event,” said Sarah Grumet, coordinator of team and community programming at the Science Center. “We’re honored to partner with local and national STEM leaders to bring their experiences and stories to our visitors and to positively influence the younger generation and get them motivated to join the STEM field.”
Free with general admission, visitors to the family-friendly event will:
• Learn about different adaptations that birds have to survive in their specific environments with the National Aviary. Explore conservation and how you can make small differences to protect nature.
• Interact with several STEAM demonstrations and enjoy creative experiences with Assemble Pittsburgh.
• Examine artifacts – ranging from pottery, stone tools, and animal bones – created by the ancient Maya culture over 2000 years ago with archaeologists from the University of Pittsburgh. Plus, learn about the methods for examining artifacts to identify and document their details, and to figure out what they were used for by past peoples.
• Chat with experts from Duolingo about a day in the life of product management and how to get into this career path!
• Engage with an expert from the Center for Architecture Explorations at Carnegie Mellon University School of Architecture.
• Dig in to a gardening activity with North Hills Community Outreach.
• Experience how science is part of your everyday life though interactive activities related to the engineering and design of cosmetics with Women in Bio and Young Women in Bio. Learn about the science behind the food you eat from bacteria in your yogurt to the chemistry of cooking.
• Get a behind-the-scenes look at Allegheny Observatory with Dr. Sandhya Rao. Dr. Rao will talk about her research into the evolution of galaxies and show off the observatory’s huge telescope.
• Stop by the H2Oh! gallery on the first floor to meet residents of the Science Center’s Animal Habitats department and discuss their care and feeding with our environmental and ecological experts. At 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., the Science Center’s Animal Habitats specialists will lead a half-hour, family-friendly story time.
• Hear from Google’s Site Reliability Engineer Abi Hunter and how she went from linguistics major to software engineer.
• Connect with Yuri Miyazaki, integration engineer in software technology at ICE Mortgage, for a presentation on, “A is for Average – Empowering girls to strive for STEM careers regardless of what they think their academic strengths are.”
In addition to the on-site activities, esteemed STEM leaders will join the Science Center virtually to give in-depth presentations and answer audience questions. Webinars will be streamed to the Science Stage at Carnegie Science Center and virtually through a Zoom Webinar. A Sign Language interpreter will be present for each webinar.
Dr. Deanna Sinex, bioengineering professor at Pitt
(10:30 a.m.) “The skills and tools used in bioengineering and health literacy”
Jennifer Sheridan, curator of amphibians and reptiles at Carnegie Museum of Natural History
(11:15 a.m.) “Frogs: Who are they and why should you care?”
Lynn Shay, certified professional midwife at Meadowloft, LLC
(noon) “Understanding what it’s like to work as a primary nurse practitioner, midwife and nurse educator.”
Mary McGlohon, site reliability engineer at Google Pittsburgh
(2 p.m.) “Solving technical and human puzzles in software engineering”
Adeola Bannis, Ph.D. candidate, electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University; Amelia Bonde, Ph.D. candidate, electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon
(3 p.m.) “Installing sensors on a farm to monitor sows and piglets.”
Carnegie Science Center will also host a Facebook Live discussion at noon with four brilliant female and non-binary/gender-non-conforming STEM professionals in a moderated roundtable conversation about their inspirations, their experiences in the STEM workforce, and the advice they have for girls, GNC, and minority students interested in science, technology, engineering and math.
Panelists include:
Styger, disaster volunteer coordinator at the City and County of San Francisco
Carla Rosenfeld, assistant curator of earth sciences at Carnegie Museum of Natural History
Dr. Danielle M. Andrews-Brown, lecturer and environmental studies program coordinator at Pitt’s department of geology and environmental science
Tiffani Teachey, STEM author and senior mechanical engineer at Westinghouse Electric Co.
Admission to Girls Rock Science is free with a general admission ticket to the Science Center. The organizers "strongly encourage you to purchase a timed-ticket online in advance (including Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members) to ensure availability."
To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant in areas with substantial/high transmission, Carnegie Science Center requires all visitors age 2 and above– vaccinated and unvaccinated – to wear masks while indoors.
Girls Rock Science is sponsored by PPG, WISH 99.7, PA Cyber Charter School, Clearway Community Energy, and Kennametal.
For more information, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
