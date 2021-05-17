The Indiana Garden Club will be holding its 45th May Mart Garden & Vendor Expo on May 21-22 at S&T Bank Arena in White Township.
May Mart 2021 will feature a variety of vendors offering a wide selection of annuals, perennials, herbs and shrubs, as well as crafts, handmade items and food. Visitors will enjoy some new vendors as well as those with which they may be familiar.
New to May Mart is a change in hours and an admission charge of $1 per adult. There is no admission fee for children. With May Mart being the club’s only fundraiser and the cancellation of May Mart last year, this year’s admission will assist in the club’s objectives. Some of these objectives are community beautification, Arbor Day planting, participation in the community garden, stimulating awareness of environmental concerns and promoting an active interest in gardening.
Indiana Garden Club’s May Mart 2021 will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at S&T Bank Arena, White Township Recreation Complex, 497 East Pike, Indiana. May Mart 2021 co-chairs are Deb Stumpf and Jan Berls.
For more information, email igcinformation@gmail.com, visit www.indianagardenclub.org or call 724-541-4318.
One of the highlights of May Mart is the club’s “Orphans’ Court.” Garden club members bring plants from their gardens to be “adopted” by those attending May Mart. Selling plants from club members’ gardens is a tradition that has become so popular over the years that customers have begun to request certain species and varieties of plants. Club members provide space in their gardens to house and baby the orphans as well as grow plants from seeds and cuttings. Money raised in selling these plants goes back into beautifying the community and to donations to local environmental concerns. We also extend an invitation to the public to donate orphans.
Fresh floral arrangements will once again be on display throughout both days of May Mart. The arrangements are created by Indiana Garden Club members, and many of them will be available to win in our scholarship drawings. All funds received assist the club’s scholarship recipients.
Horticulture displays composed of a variety of foliage and blooms from members’ gardens provide a colorful educational display that assists visitors in identifying the plants they have or may want to plant in their gardens.
Visitors from a widespread area around Indiana attend May Mart every year, including children who can enjoy the club’s “Kids Korner” area, designed to encourage young children to develop an interest in gardening. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kids Korner will not be having hands-on activities this year but will be set up so children can choose a young seedling to take home.
The club’s Garden Mart will be located next to the Orphans’ Court again. This area will encompass gently used garden items, tools, flower vases, unusual planting containers (some with plants) and much more, new and used.
