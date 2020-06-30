The Westmoreland Historical Society will hold an Independence Day Celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield Township.
Admission is free and advance registration required by calling 724-836-1800, ext. 210.
The historical society said guests will “discover how western Pennsylvania participated in important events before, during, and after the war that created the United States. Uncover the roots of American justice and liberty at Hanna’s Town, Westmoreland County’s first seat of government, and learn about the Hanna’s Town Resolves, considered by some to be a precursor to the Declaration of Independence. Explore a variety of living history displays presented by Proctor’s Militia, I.B.W.C.P., and witness the Declaration of Independence read aloud as it was in 1776.”
For this year’s celebration, visitors will enjoy a self-guided tour of historic areas and living history displays so that enhanced health and safety measures can be put in place. For more, visit https://westmorelandhistory.org/covid-19.
Tours leave on the half hour, with the first tour leaving at 10:30 a.m. and last tour at 3 p.m. Readings of the Declaration of Independence will take place tentatively at noon and 3:30 p.m., followed by militia drills. Visitors can also enjoy an exhibit of Westmoreland County artifacts and documents in the Westmoreland History Education Center’s Kendra Gallery. The Westmoreland History Shop will be continuing its “welcome back” sale of 20% off merchandise (excluding consignment), and all sales benefit the Westmoreland Historical Society.
Keep up to date on activities and events on our website www.westmorelandhistory.org, on Facebook, on Twitter @WCHistory, and on Instagram @WestmorelandHistory. For more information, call 724-836-1800.
