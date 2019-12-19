Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road in Hempfield Township, will host Holiday Family Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.
At the event, guests will learn the history of holiday music during a special presentation, which will be followed at noon by a holiday medley by the Sensations, the youth performing group of Stage Right.
At 1 p.m., children are welcome to hear a read-aloud of “The Nutcracker Comes to America” by Chris Barton, a picture book that explores how a 19th-century Russian ballet became a holiday tradition in 21st-century America.
Holiday Family Day will have a variety of activities throughout the day. Organizers said participants will be able to “step inside Hanna’s Tavern to see Christmas decorations, warm up by the fire, and learn how people celebrated the holidays in the late 18th century. Create winter crafts, decorate holiday cookies, and enjoy popcorn and vintage holiday cartoons at activity stations around the site.
“Also see the Westmoreland Historical Society’s newest exhibit, ‘Gems of the Collection: Everything and the Kitchen Sink,’ in the Kendra Gallery of the Westmoreland History Education Center. Discover stories of Westmoreland County history through a selection of items from the Westmoreland Historical Society collection including documents, photographs, clothing, furniture, tools, glassware, archaeological material — and, yes, even a kitchen sink.”
Cost to attend Holiday Family Day is $8 per adult, $6 for a senior and child through 12th grade, and free for Westmoreland Historical Society members and children under age 5.
Guests will be able to enjoy old-fashioned eggnog and Hanna’s Town special apple butter on toast.
