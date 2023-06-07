PASS THE CUCUMBER PLEASE
—
Dear Heloise: My husband asked me to stop putting cucumbers in salads because he claims that they mostly contain water without any nutritional value. Is this true? — Emily S., Little Rock, Arkansas
Emily, your husband is mistaken. Cucumbers contain antioxidants and help hydrate the body. They're low in calories, but high in vitamin K. They contain an anti-inflammatory agent called fisetin, which helps keep our brains healthy. Eat all the cucumbers you want. — Heloise
BEEF MARINADE
Dear Heloise: In one of your previous columns, I read a recipe for a beef marinade that sounded absolutely delicious. I'd love to try it out on the grill this summer. The only thing is, I haven't seen that recipe in a while, so would you please reprint that for me? This time, I'll make sure to keep the newspaper clippings. — Michael R., Miami, Florida
Michael, not a problem! Here it is. Remember to marinate in the refrigerator to keep bacteria growth down and to never use a marinade more than once to prevent cross-contamination. Throw out the marinade after each use. Enjoy!
Marinade for beef:
1 cup dry red or white wine
1/4 cup cider vinegar
1 cup salad oil
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/8 teaspoon tarragon
1 bay leaf, crushed into small pieces
1/2 teaspoon thyme or marjoram
1 large clove of garlic, finely chopped
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and use as you would a commercial marinade.
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and use as you would a commercial marinade.
TOASTER TONGS
Dear Heloise: Please let Eloise G., from Windsor, Connecticut, know that she can purchase "toaster tongs" for her bagels and toaster. I just bought a set of two for a friend after watching her burn her fingers trying to get a bagel out of the toaster. Love your advice! — Ellie G., Woodland Hills, California
GETTING DENTS OUT
Dear Heloise: I stumbled on a clever way to get dents out of plastic containers like milk jugs. I had tried to blow into the jug, but I did not have enough wind force to get the dent out. So, a jug that was already filled with water was able to provide the added force, along with my blowing, to remove the ding! I surmise that this idea of "added force" could be done using sand, beads, etc., for other applicable items and situations. — Dale, Dayton, Ohio
