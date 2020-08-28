GET THE NUMBERS
Dear Heloise: I read the hint in a recent column about writing the model and serial number located on the bottom or back of a new appliance onto a sticky note.
What I do is take a close-up picture of the tag and save it to a folder on my computer with the name of the item. Another way is to print them out and put them all into a binder or anywhere else that you will be able to find them quickly and easily. Love your column! — Eunice in California
CLEANING JEWELRY
Dear Heloise: Please reprint your recipe for jewelry cleaner. I promise I will clip it out this time. — Ruth in Nebraska
Ruth, while this jewelry cleaner is easy to make, it must never be used on jade, opal, pearls, turquoise, coral, malachite, amber, lapis lazuli or any other soft or porous stone.
1. Mix equal parts of plain ammonia and cool tap water and mix well.
2. Pour some of the cleaner into a bowl to soak the jewelry for about 10 minutes.
3. Remove from the cleaner and use a small toothbrush with soft bristles to get into crevices.
4. After a thorough cleaning, rinse well and dry. — Heloise
SOFT JEANS
Dear Heloise: I love wearing jeans, but when they’re new they are too stiff. Can you please tell me how to soften them? — Lucille in California
Lucille, first, turn your jeans inside out. Then wash them in cold water with a normal amount of liquid detergent. Before they enter the spin cycle, wash them again, this time adding fabric softener to the water. Let the washing machine run through its normal cycle.
To dry your jeans, add two dryer balls, which will help break down the fibers and soften the denim. If you don’t have dryer balls, try a couple of tennis balls.
Denim is a strong fabric and was designed to withstand wear and tear for years. So the best tried and true method to soften them is to wear them a lot. It’s the wearing that makes the fibers soften and stretch, helping to remove the stiffness. — Heloise
PERFECTION
Dear Heloise: After my husband died I went to work as a full time nurse. I was running myself ragged trying to maintain a three bedroom house, help my two kids with their homework, take care of the yard, do all the shopping, cooking and cleaning, until finally I discovered that I had to relax a little more and stop looking for perfection.
Yes, the house is a little messier, I had to hire a couple of yard guys, and the kids were assigned household chores, but this a home, not a museum. Life is messy, and I can live with that fact. Now I don’t shout at my kids, we do more together and life is better for all of us. — Casey in Georgia
RULES TO WALK BY
Dear Readers: Sept. 8 is National Dog Walker Appreciation Day! What are some rules dog walkers should stick to? Let’s take a look:
- Always have your dog on a leash unless you are in a dog park. You never know when your dog may take off and run.
- Cleaning up after the dog is a no-brainer. Nobody wants a surprise package in their front yard. It is not fertilizer. It’s unsightly and smelly.
- Meet and greets along the way are risky. One dog may or may not get along with another dog. Why chance it? Keep dogs apart.
It may be hard to believe, but not everyone loves dogs.
People you meet while walking your dog could have allergies; they could be afraid of dogs — there’s no telling.
Dog walkers shouldn’t assume everyone is amiable to dogs.
Man’s best friends have enriched our lives in so many ways. A long walk is a win-win for you both. — Heloise
STOCK UP NOW
Dear Readers: Now is a great time to stock up on school supplies to last all school year long. Whether you’re home-schooling, your kids are learning online or if they are back in the classroom, school supplies are cheap right now. And let’s face it, it’s always fun for the little ones to get a new box of crayons or makers. Plan ahead! -- Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Michelle and Dave T. in Omaha, Neb., sent a picture of their 6-month-old Morkie, Freddie, celebrating his first Fourth of July.
He is friendly and playful, and he LOVES everyone! He even tolerates his rabbit “brother” Mopsy.
To see Freddie and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Send your pics of furry and funny friends to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
BURNT POPCORN SMELL
Dear Readers: Burning microwave popcorn creates a foul odor that can linger. Let’s talk about how to get rid of it. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine 1 cup of water and 1/2 chopped lemon (rinds and all). Place in the microwave and heat until the water boils and creates steam (1-3 minutes).
Leave the bowl in the microwave for at least 15 minutes to cool — the water can get very hot. Afterward, remove the bowl and wipe the inside walls of the microwave, bottom and top. Leave the door of the microwave open for a while to allow air to circulate. — Heloise
OBSTACLE COURSE FOR DOGS
Dear Heloise: During quarantine, my girls set up an obstacle course in the backyard for the dogs. It was a fun exercise for the dogs, as they weaved around buckets, jumped through a hula hoop and cooled down chasing balls on a slippery slide made from wet trash bags. — Debra in Oklahoma
RAD PADS
Dear Heloise: For wet mopping the floor, I bought an inexpensive bundle of washcloths at a big box store. I wet and ring out the washcloths and then attach to the mop at the corner holes. I change wash cloths as needed until I finish all my mopping. This is a cheaper alternative to expensive pads. — Jill G.
Jill, you’re right; commercial refills can get pricey, and how easy it is just to throw those cloths in the wash. — Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
