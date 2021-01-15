MESSY BATHROOMS
Dear Heloise: My small bathroom always seems so messy. There’s stuff all over the counter, no one puts things away and I’m always embarrassed when someone has to use our facilities. Have you got any hints for me? — Stacy K., New York
Stacy, first everyone has to be on board with keeping the bathroom tidy. Nothing left on the floor; caps put back on products. All towels hung up, wipe mirror and sink after use and throw out old cosmetics. Use a shower caddy for bath and shower time; throw away expired medicine. Get rid of soap slivers, nearly empty bottles and dried up nail polish. Use drawer dividers to keep things tidy and easy to find; use a shoe bag as extra storage and hang it on the back of the bathroom door. — Heloise
THE WRONG MEDICATION
Dear Heloise: I have to take several medications, but I’ve gotten confused at times and taken the wrong meds. I took a sleeping pill before I went to work and nodded off at my desk. How can I keep these meds straight? — Laura W., Valley City, N.D.
Laura, take the bottles containing the nighttime meds, and with a red marker, draw a crescent moon on the label. Place those bottles together in a cabinet or drawer. Take your daytime meds, and with the red marker, draw a smiley face, but place them in another cabinet, separate from the nighttime meds. — Heloise
ENTERTAINMENT MADE EASY
Dear Heloise: We love having people over for a party or dinner, but for some reason I’m always rushed at the last minute, and I’m often a bit frazzled by the time the guests arrive. — Linda Q., San Antonio, Texas
Linda, I have a simple plan you can do with a S-M-I-L-E.
S: Set the table early.
M: Menu. Select a good one! Try “make-it-now, bake-it-later” dishes.
I: Invite interesting people and welcome newcomers.
L: Lists. Write it all down. Plan your schedule ahead of time and put it in a place for all to see, and if you stick to it, all will go as planned.
E: Enjoy. Have a good time. Entertaining can be lots of fun if you’re at peace. — Heloise
SUITS
Dear Heloise: I retired about two years ago, but a I have closet filled to the brim with beautiful, expensive suits that I no longer wear. I’ve called a few places, and they said they didn’t want suits, only winter wear. Where can I donate some of these suits before they become unfashionable? — Meg S., Chicago
Meg, did you try your local battered women’s shelter? Many women need suits to interview for jobs but don’t have the resources to go out and buy something new to look professional and ready for work. There are also various charities that help women find work, and they might be interested in helping women with proper clothing to make a good impression on an interview. For many women it’s an answered prayer. — Heloise
DOG TOYS
Hiya Heloise: I take one of those single socks (preferably cotton) and an old plastic pill bottle and add some pebbles and close it up. I tie the bottle up in the sock tightly.
My dog loves it — it even smells like me. We have fun and use up those lone socks. Shake, rattle and roll! — Judee H. in Ventura, Calif.
Hey, Judee! Great sustainability hint — arenít we all looking for that these days? Repurpose, reuse and recycle. Readers, do you make toys for your pets from repurposed items around your home? Let us know! — Heloise
P.S. Remember, safety is always responsibility No. 1.
PET PAL
Dear Readers: For this weekís Pet Pal, we are revisiting Ke-Ke, Leo and LeEttaís precocious Siamese cat, in Culbertson, Mont. Leo was working at home, as many of us are nowadays, and Ke-Ke just had to jump up on the desk and chase the cursor on the screen — such a silly girl!
To see Ke-Ke and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on ìPet of the Week.î Do you have a furry and funny friend? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
PUPPY PULLER
Dear Heloise: If you have a new puppy, gently pull at his ears and tail. He will get used to it, and when he comes in contact will little children he will be less likely to nip. — Joan in Port Charlotte, Fla.
LET IT SNOW!
Dear Heloise: Three parts baking soda to one part regular FOAM — not gel — shaving cream mixed together by hand makes fun snow!
Kids love to do this, and it will make the house smell fresh and clean! — Mary J. in Tennessee
Mary, snow much fun! A couple of caveats: supervise young kids. The ìsnowî will smell fresh and minty, but it DOES NOT go in the mouth! And clear off the breakfast table and pack your patience — things are about to get messy. Baking soda should be in everyoneís home; itís a workhorse! Nontoxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep boxes on hand. Iíve compiled a collection of my favorite baking soda hints, hacks, recipes and helps into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? Itís easy. Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (70 cents) envelope along with $5 to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Look for large boxes of baking soda in the laundry aisle for even more savings. — Heloise
BEST BLUSH
Dear Heloise: Because I have ìmature skinî (Iím old, haha — hey, itís a privilege!), Iíve found that a cream blush works great, and not just on my cheeks.
A smear goes on my lips, where I can blend it out for a light lip color.
A darker cream can work as a cheek contour to give the face more dimension.
To highlight the browbone, I daub a lighter shade here.
The bridge of my nose gets a light shade too, blended in well.
And if we go out fancy, a highlight on my collarbone and decolletage looks pretty.
As for cheek placement: on my natural cheek, right below my irises. Cream blush is a versatile tool in my makeup bag. I recommend it to your readers! — Elizabeth G. in New Jersey
