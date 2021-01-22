HANDY HAIRDRYER LID
Dear Heloise: Whenever you have trouble opening a tight jar lid, set a hairdryer on high and, in a circular motion, move it over the lid. The heat will release the seal. Works every time. — J.R., Toronto, Ohio
TOOTHBRUSH HOLDER HINT
Dear Heloise: Some toothbrushes are too large for many toothbrush holders. I keep mine in a small vase filled with glass marbles. The marbles and container are easy to clean. — Ann E., York, N.Y.
Ann, now, that is a really clever idea, and I’ll bet it looks lovely on your bathroom vanity. — Heloise
SAFETY FIRST
Dear Heloise: For cleaning, especially the bathroom, I cover my eyes with safety glasses. They also fit with my regular glasses. They keep my eyes safe from harsh chemical cleaners and sprays. I keep them with my cleaning supplies and wear them until I’m done cleaning. — Elizabeth S., Lebanon, Ohio
ANOTHER VINGAR HINT
Dear Heloise: I’ve found an easy way to clean my microwave. I have a spray bottle that is filled with a 3-to-1 ratio of white vinegar and water. I spray my microwave oven thoroughly to clean. Then let the spray sit for a few moments before wiping down with a wet dish cloth. I also use the spray on my laminate floors followed by a wet sponge mopping. — Mike in Mascoutah, Ill.
THANK YOU
Dear Heloise: Always at this time of year the subject of thank-you notes seems to arise. At our house we solved this easily. My children learned very early how important receiving the notes meant to the senders.
After the gifts were opened, they were labeled and placed on a high shelf. Pens and paper were set out, and only after the notes were written did the toys come down from the shelf. The children could then play with them with no nagging from Mom.
Today my children are in their 50s and they still write thank-you notes for gifts. — Anita P., Laguna Woods, Calif.
Anita, I like it! People sometimes think writing a thank-you note is old-fashioned, but it’s not. It’s simply good manners and a classy thing to do. It shows the sender that you care and are appreciative of the gift.
SILVER JEWELRY CLEANER
Dear Heloise: You had a recipe to clean silver jewelry years ago, and I don’t remember what it was, but would you reprint it? — Deanna V., Bend, Ore.
Deanna, this works on silver jewelry, but do not try it on anything that has a soft stone such as a pearl, opals, garnets, etc.
1. Line the sink with tinfoil.
2. Make a good-size mound in the center of your hand with salt and another of baking soda.
3. Put both mounds of salt and baking soda on the tinfoil. Mix a little with your finger.
4. Place silver jewelry on the mixture of salt and baking soda.
5. Cover with hot water — just enough to cover all the jewelry.
6. You’ll see a change right before your eyes. — Heloise
IS A PARROT RIGHT FOR YOU?
Dear Heloise: During the quarantine, I’ve seen lots of people touting the merits of parrots! Parrots are marvelous, intelligent animals, but they ARE NOT good pets for everyone, for many reasons.
Chief among them, these guys can live for 50 years or more! You must make a contingency plan for the bird in the event of your death. They require specialized and potentially expensive veterinary care, they must be cleaned up after constantly, they can be loud and destructive (by chewing), they are social animals (they need interaction with people), they need exposure to sunlight, and the list goes on. I’d advise your readers to think before adopting a parrot. — Tara E. in New York
Tara, I concur! Readers, do your homework before bringing home a bird. — Heloise
PASTA WATER
Dear Heloise: I always reserve some pasta water after boiling pasta. It helps to thicken sauces without adding extra calories and fat. — Merrit K. in Ohio
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Dodge. He is Leigh B.’s (of Ohio) lab mix, and he looks like he’s ready to “get out of Dodge,” as it were — the cold and snow of January!
To see Dodge and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a furry and funny friend to share? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
SQUEEZE THIS
Dear Heloise: We always had trouble getting the rinse aid into our dishwasher. Much of it would run out of the receptacle because it was hard to aim the bottle.
My wife had the brilliant idea to use a plastic squeeze bottle with a tapered, conical tip. She had an old hair tint bottle. It had a very narrow tip, so I snipped it off a little with wire snips.
We put the rinse aid into it, and it works beautifully — no more wasted fluid! — Arthur M., via email
WASH RIGHT
Dear Readers: When washing your hands, don’t forget to wash the backs of your hands, in between your fingers and under your fingernails as much as possible. Turn the water off when washing, and rinse thoroughly. — Heloise
MASK ATTACKS
Dear Heloise: Disposed masks can get in the oceans and strangle wildlife. Cut the elastic bands before disposal. — Kevin G. in California
LOCK IT UP
Dear Heloise: I enjoy your articles every day in my Little Rock, Arkansas, newspaper. Regarding your article that appeared in our paper on 12/15/20 about parking lot safety, you mentioned to get in the car, fasten your seat belt and leave.
That reminded me of something I always say to people.
I used to hold cooking classes for a group of ladies some years ago, and during one of our conversations I asked the class, “What is the first thing you should do when you get in your car?” Of course they all answered, “Fasten your seatbelt.”
I said, “NO; lock your door.” — Nick, Little Rock, Ark.
CHRISTMAS MEMORIES
About the most fun we ever had at Christmas was to make grab bags and everyone picked one at random. We filled each bag with silly (and not so silly) things from a dollar store.
Then the fun started as people took the gifts out of their bags and tried to trade them for someone else’s gifts. I still smile when I remember that. — Connie, North Port, Fla.
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
©2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.