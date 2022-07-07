GRADUATION GIFT IDEA---
Dear Heloise: I just saw in your column this morning about gift ideas for a high school graduate going to college.
My favorite gift is a first aid kit. I fill a small storage container with first aid items. The graduates always say how useful it is and that their dorm mates come to them when they need something. — Carol E., Rockingham, Virginia
FREEZER BAGSDear Heloise: I use a lot of freezer bags, but I also like to recycle them since they are expensive. My problem was that I had no good place to allow them to dry after washing them. Then I had the idea to put the bags in the freezer and let the water droplets freeze. Now I can shake out the frozen drops or simply reuse the icy cold bags. — G.S. in Tyler, Texas
BAKING SODA SOLUTIONDear Readers: Pour baking soda under the bowl of your child’s potty chair to reduce any lingering smells. A sprinkle a day can keep the odor at bay!
Baking soda also can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking. Learn more uses in my pamphlet “Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes.” Get a copy by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (78 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
FYI: Carpet in the trunk of your vehicle smelly? Sprinkle a healthy amount baking soda all over the carpet and leave on for several days. Smells should dissipate, then vacuum the carpet. — Heloise
HELPFUL HINT WHILE COOKINGDear Heloise: I use a good-sized envelope from junk mail as a temporary trash container on my kitchen countertop. I only have to make one trip to the main trash can after cooking! It saves time and steps with no drips or spill. I enjoy your column! Thank you. — A reader, via email
HOBBYISTSDear Heloise: I’ve recently discovered something that has enriched my life, and I want to share with your readers. It might be a new tip for them, too. Have a hobby? Do a topic search on Facebook. You can discover groups that you can join. Let the creative juices flow and see what your peers are up to! — Elizabeth, Stephens City, Virginia
THE HOTELDear Heloise: I’m the manager of a large hotel in Orlando, Florida. And we get travelers from all over the globe. Sometimes, a guest is not pleased with their room, and when that happens, they should call the front desk and ask to speak to the manager. We are eager to keep your business and will do all we can to accommodate your requests. Try to never arrive after midnight.
Always leave your room key in the same place when you enter the room. This way you won’t lose it and it’ll always be easier to find.
Before you leave, check the bathroom, closet and drawers for personal items. You might be surprised by the things people forget to pack before they leave us. — G.J.T., Orlando, Florida
