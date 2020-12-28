PAYING FOR A DOCTOR’S VISIT
Today’s Sound Off is about Medical Care:
Dear Heloise: I work in a physician’s office, and I am amazed at how many people get angry over a co-pay or refuse to pay a bill because they think medical treatment should be free. It’s not, and running an office is very expensive.
First, co-pays are set up by an insurance company or Medicare, not the doctors, and you must pay it if we are to continue to help you.
Next, doctors have staff, rent, supplies, mortgages, families to feed and much more. So yes, you are expected to pay your bill or work out some payment arrangement.
Medicine is a business not a charity, although doctors often have to write off an unpaid bill. Some resort to collection agencies, but most physicians are willing to work out a financial arrangement, especially now with the unemployment rate affected by COVID-19. If paying is difficult, talk to the office manager and see what can be done. We’re here to help you. — Stacy M, Orange, Calif.
SEND A GREAT
HINT TO:
Heloise
P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
FAST FACTS
New uses for old quilts:
- Cut into squares and frame each square, then hang on the wall,
- Make a bolster pillow out of an old quilt.
- Make a table skirt out of an old quilt.
- Hang behind a bed instead of a headboard. — Heloise
NEW SCAM
Dear Heloise: Here’s a new scam: You get an email from a well known bank telling you to “unlock your account.” The email starts out, “For your security, access has been restricted in order to safeguard your information.”
This is nothing but a cheesy scam to get your banking information. Do NOT click on the link they provide. Mine came from reg.hnji@mahmjgcn.com, which should be the first indication that this is a fraud. No bank would use this address. — Don G., New York City
EGGSHELLS
Dear Heloise: I saw your hint about adding eggshells to bird seed or the garden. Last spring, blue jays pecked at the white paint on my house so much that they cleared several areas by inches. They sought the calcium in the white paint. So I put crushed eggshells on the ground for them, and that has stopped them from pecking. They attacked my neighbor’s white paint too. No other bird has done this. — Julia K., Brookline, N.H.
LETTERS
Dear Heloise: When I receive a letter from a friend or a card with a note in it, I write on the front of the envelope any questions they might ask or note anything important I want to address, to be sure I don’t forget it.
I’m in my 80s, and my friends are all in their 80s, and we send clippings, coupons and stickers to cheer each other up during this virus. It’s nice to get mail when housebound. — Carol D., Bethesda, Md.
Carol, that’s an excellent way to stay in touch and keep each other company. I think most people really enjoy getting a letter from a friend far away or even across town. — Heloise
REMOVING SHOES
Dear Heloise: When entering someone’s home (other than homeowners), is it polite to ask people to remove their shoes? For various reasons, a few people may not be able to put the shoes back on. Or they may have a hole in their socks or might not be wearing socks at all. What do you think about this homeowner’s request? (Please don’t say it is up to the homeowner.) — Yvonne B, Kerrville, Texas
Yvonne, according to Architectural Digest, you may ask guests to remove their shoes. However, if you are going to request that visitors remove their shoes, you might want to have some clean socks for them to slip on if they are not comfortable in their bare feet. If it is the custom at your home to remove your shoes, then guests should comply, but warn them ahead of time. Be warned, some will grumble, but it’s your house and you make the rules.
MOVING THE TREE
Dear Heloise: To move my Christmas tree after it is decorated, I use furniture moving discs. I put them under the tree when I start putting it up. When I am finished decorating and need to push it up to the window, it slides on the carpet. I don’t have to “pick it up” to move it. They come with carpet socks to work with wood floors too. — Shelia M., via email
A SAFE PLACE
Dear Heloise: Through the years I’ve accumulated many documents or other small items that were meant to be kept in a safe place. When trying to access these items I couldn’t remember where they were. Well, the light bulb finally went on and I decided to designate a medium-size plastic box and label it “A Safe Place” and keep it on a shelf in a frequently used closet. Now I find it very easy to go there first when trying to retrieve an object or document of importance. Extremely important papers, insurance, deeds, etc., are in my safe deposit box. I hope this helps one other reader. — Rosie W., North Little Rock, Ark.
Rosie, that’s a great hint for my readers. It’s so easy to put something away and then not be able to find it again!
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: This is my dog Ollie, a happy and spry pup who turns 11 next month! She also goes by “Smalldog.” I got her in December 2010.
She’s been the best bud in the decade we’ve had together. She loves hiking all day just as much as she loves curling up by a warm fire. She actually hiked the whole Long Trail (the length of Vermont from south to north, 280 miles) with me! I am lucky to have a dog like her at my side! — Rebecca S., via email
Readers: To see Ollie and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” — Heloise
KWANZAA
Dear Readers: Dec. 26 was the first day of Kwanzaa, a week-long celebration popular in African American heritage. Kwanzaa is a Swahili word that means “first fruits.”
What are some of the tenets of Kwanzaa? There are seven major ones (each day of the celebration is dedicated to one principle). Let’s list them: unity, self-determination, responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.
Kwanzaa is a relatively new celebration, begun in California in the mid-1960s. Participants celebrate with richly colored cloths, candles, fruits and dancing. Gifts are also often exchanged. Happy Kwanzaa! — Heloise
PICTURE PERFECT
In reply to “Reader in Troy, Ohio,” who asked how to arrange picture frames on a wall. As an alternative to shelves, I got a remnant of short berber carpet to match the room and attached it to the wall to fit the area.
I attached hook and loop tape with the teeth to the back of frames, putting a strip at the top and bottom. The frames will stick to the carpet. This allows rearrangement of pictures easily. — Brant from NOLA
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.