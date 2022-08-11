BY HELOISE
CREDIT CARD REWARDSDear Heloise: So glad to see Bill E.’s (from Highland, California) advice about paying off credit cards monthly. I intended to send the exact same suggestion, but got sidetracked.
About 10 years ago, we remodeled our home, used our credit card and racked up the rewards points. Then we applied them to the monthly statements and have been doing it ever since. I’ve lost count of the thousands of dollars over the years we’ve gotten back.
My only regret is that I didn’t think of it sooner, especially when our son was playing college basketball and we were traveling all over the country to watch him play. We spent many a night in hotels and eating out on those road trips! — Ruth C., Salado, Texas
SAVING MONEYDear Heloise: I save money by shopping at dollar stores. I get most of my toiletries there — toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, aspirin, etc. I also reuse the zippered plastic bags that I buy from them. Just rinse them out and dry with a paper towel. I also get my batteries there.
Hope this helps. — Steve, via email
BAKING SODA HELPDear Readers: If your books have a musty smell, sprinkle a bit of baking soda over the pages and let it set for a day or two. Then, brush off the baking soda. Do not apply this onto damp or antique books.
FYI: If your breath needs freshening, gargle one teaspoon of baking soda dissolved in a 1/2 glass of warm water. — Heloise
MEDSDear Heloise: A recent letter gave a suggestion for swallowing pills. I have another.
I had never been able to swallow pills.
While I was in the hospital, I was told that I would be taking six pills several minutes apart. I told the nurse I couldn’t swallow pills. She said to try by taking a drink with a straw. And it worked!
It still doesn’t come easy for me (40 years later), but I can manage as necessary. Thanks for an interesting, helpful column. — Joyce Ward, via email
MILK JUGSDear Heloise: I save gallon milk jugs and large vinegar jugs.
When I’m out of town for a few days, I fill these up with water by using the caps and put them out for my sweet neighbor to water the pots.
This way, she has the water at hand. I leave several, so as not to have to refill them.
P.S.: Your hints have been so useful all of my life! — Mima Hohn, Dallas
BARBECUE CLEANINGDear Heloise: Reading the recent letter concerning the dangers of cleaning brushes for grills compelled me to write about our experience. While attending a community barbecue, my husband consumed a hamburger that contained two metal brush bristles that had not been detected.
He ended up in the hospital for a tracheotomy, on a ventilator and having surgery to remove the bristles, which were lodged sideways in his esophagus and formed an abscess. Over the next few days, he went into heart failure and got his nourishment via a stomach tube.
He eventually recovered, but we make it a point to tell people to eschew the brushes and use a raw onion cut in half for cleaning purposes. It makes the grill smell yummy and leaves no life-threatening metal parts behind! — Shirlley Gooding, via email
