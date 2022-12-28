SPICED VINEGAR MAKES A GREAT GIFT
Dear Heloise: A couple years ago, I made your spiced vinegar in colorful bottles and gave them away as gifts during the year. Since so many of my friends love to cook, they enjoyed this gift and requested, or at least hinted, that I should make some more and gift it to them for birthdays or as hostess gifts.
I went to my recipe books and found I no longer had the pamphlet with that recipe. Would you repeat the recipe in your column for me and other spiced vinegar lovers? — Carin H., Tempe, Arizona
Carin, this recipe was very popular with my friends, too. In fact, I made up a batch at Christmas and gave it out to several people. Here you are:
1 quart cider vinegar
1/2 ounce celery seed
1/3 ounce dried mint
1/3 ounce dried parsley
1 clove garlic
3 small onions (peeled)
3 whole cloves
1 teaspoon whole peppercorns
1 teaspoon grated nutmeg
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon brandy (optional)
Salt to taste
Put all ingredients into a glass container and cover. Let stand for three weeks. Then strain and bottle. This is useful in salads and other dishes.
If you enjoy cooking or making useful gifts for people, you’ll get excited reading my pamphlet “Heloise’s Seasonings, Sauces and Substitutes.” It’s so easy to get a copy for yourself or to give away to a friend. Just go to www.Heloise.com or send $3 along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Seasonings, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
With so many wonderful spices and seasonings at your fingertips, you can enhance the flavor of any dish. — Heloise
TUNA SALAD IN A PINCH?
Dear Heloise: I was going to make tuna salad sandwiches for my three boys when I realized I was out of celery. I rummaged around in my refrigerator and saw the coleslaw. I chopped it up into much smaller pieces and mixed it in with the tuna. They didn’t notice any difference, and they said it tasted great.
The tuna salad was crunchy and creamy. — Lillian S., Newton, New Jersey
Lillian, if you don’t have any coleslaw, you can use water chestnuts chopped very finely. It has a nice crunch to it.
I also like to add a few chopped scallions to a tuna salad to give it a little zing! — Heloise
DON’T REUSE MARINADE
Dear Heloise: My wife likes to marinate our meats in various mixtures, but she throws out the marinade afterward. I think this is a waste of marinade, and I hate wasting food of any kind.
In this day and age of recycling items, shouldn’t we keep that marinade until we decide to use it with something else? — Alex G., Oakdale, Minnesota
Alex, no, your wife is doing the right thing. There is always the danger of cross contamination if you reuse any marinade. When you marinate meat, you leave behind a certain amount of bacteria, and that sometimes causes a problem. Always start with a fresh marinade, and never reuse an old one. — Heloise
