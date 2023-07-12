PROPERLY DISPOSING OF GREASE
Dear Readers: Lately, I’ve been asked if pouring grease down the sink with hot running water is OK. The answer is “no,” unless you like paying a plumber to come and unclog your sink.
Pour the grease in an empty can or jar and let it solidify; then dispose of the grease in the garbage or a plastic bag.
I had one reader who said he disposed of grease by tipping his frying pan and letting the grease run into the corner of the pan. He then took old stale bread, put in the grease puddle and soaked it up that way. — Heloise
REMOVING GARLIC ODORS
Dear Heloise: I love to cook with garlic and even grow some in a pot. Unfortunately, my girlfriend is really turned off by the smell of garlic on my hands. I’ve tried everything imaginable, and I can’t seem to get the garlic smell out. Any hints for this smelly problem? — Gene C., Palmyra, New Jersey
Gene, get your hands wet with water. Then pour a generous amount of baking soda in the palm of your hand and scrub briskly. Keep scrubbing for as long as it takes you to sing “Happy Birthday.” Rinse in warm water and, after drying, use some lotion on your hands. This also works well for strong odors like onions or fish.
Sometimes the best ideas are the easiest and most simple to use.
You’ll be glad to have this time-saving pamphlet at your fingertips. — Heloise
CAKE TABLE
Dear Heloise: My sister and I decided to host a birthday party for our mother in her beautiful backyard. The only problem was that we planned to have a “cake table,” but were worried about insects.
My sister said she could remember a column of yours where you said to place each table leg in a container of water, without letting the legs touch the sides of the container. Then, you said to cover the top of the cake with cling wrap held up by toothpicks. We tried this method, and it worked like a charm. Several people asked us where we got the idea, and we said, “Heloise, of course!” — Rosie and Carmen, El Paso, Texas
GRILLING SAFETY
Dear Readers: Without fail, every summer, I get letters from readers who love to barbecue, but something goes wrong — or someone gets burnt. Please always have a small extinguisher handy or at least a pail of water within reach. No floppy sleeves either! Be sure to keep children away from the grill and handle all grilling utensils carefully. I’ve gotten numerous letters from people who have accidently stabbed themselves with a grilling fork or knife. — Heloise
