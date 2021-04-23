TRUE LOVE?
Dear Heloise: About a month ago I became the victim of a scam and have since learned this is a growing problem. I registered with a dating site, hoping to meet someone nice, with whom I could have a friendship.
Right away, one man answered my profile and even sent me pictures of himself. As it turned out, the photographs and his profile were fake. We never met in person but spoke by phone or online almost every night. He was very charming until he started asking for money. I said “no,” and he got rather abusive over the phone one evening.
The following evening he made threats. I did some checking and found out this was a scam. Men make promises, are charming and then start asking for money, which many women give them! If a man starts asking for money, a place to stay or just about anything else, walk away. Some unfortunate women have been taken for thousands of dollars. — Joan D., Monroe, La.
ADDRESS BOOK INFO
Dear Heloise: While updating a new address book, it dawned on me that although I knew who everyone was, no one else did.
If I died, how would anyone know who to contact? I started to write things, such as “Mary Jones, address, phone number and my hairdresser.” Or “Bill Smith, handyman.” I’m in my late 70s now, and I want to make things easier for my family when I am no longer here. — Agnes K., Pierre, S.D.
FLEAS AND TICKS
Dear Readers: Just a reminder that with warmer weather comes flea and tick season. Your vets have products to reduce or eliminate the problems associated with these insects. They can also check your pets for heartworm and make sure their vaccinations are up to date. A pet is a responsibility, so please make sure your pets are well cared for. — Heloise
AUDIO BOOKS
Dear Heloise: I hate housework, but I love a clean house. So I clean. However, I found that if I listen to an audio book or music with my headphones, it makes the workload lighter. I seem to get finished quicker, and it’s not such a chore. — Tracy L., Dumas, Texas
SERIAL NUMBERS
Dear Heloise: Whenever we buy something such as a car, refrigerator, camera or computer, I always take a picture, and on the back I write the serial number or some identifying number. This helped us get back several items that were stolen from our home while we were on vacation. They caught the thief when he tried to sell them. — Samuel B., Bloomfield, N.J.
FLUFFY PILLOWS
Dear Heloise: Got flat pillows? Or a sweater that’s not dirty but needs a little TLC? Just put them in the dryer for about 10 to 12 minutes, and they’ll fluff up nicely. If you want to add a nice fresh scent, toss in a dryer sheet. I’ve used this method for years, and it’s saved me a lot of money in dry cleaning bills. — Janet P., Stanton, Calif.
TIME FOR GARDENING
Dear Readers: This last year has been trying in so many ways. Taking care of the family, including kids and school, working from home, constant cleaning, keeping up with COVID protocols, watching the news and media reports ... it can take a lot out of you. What’s a good way to cope?
Now that spring has sprung, it’s important to get outside, get some fresh air, throw the football around with the kids and, wait for it ... garden!
Gardening has proven to be a wonderful stress-reliever. There’s something about digging in the dirt, turning it, smelling it, mulching it, seeing the occasional cute, wandering nondescript bug poking about; the earth is alive and it needs our care!
Find some pretty pansies to plant as a border to your walkway; their color will brighten your path. If you’re really wanting to get down and dirty, consider a vegetable garden.
Veggies to start now include carrots, radishes, broccoli, beets and spinach. Put your heart into your garden, and you’ll reap the rewards. — Heloise
P.S. Lay down a cardboard box under your garden to keep weeds from popping through. It will break down and compost naturally over time.
Also, if you’re a renter, discuss gardening with the landlord. She may help you pay!
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: In 2008, I adopted Zoom from Northern California Border Collie Rescue; he was 1 year old. His first and best friend was Ziggy. They would play and take walks together.
But they hadn’t seen each other for 12 years, so we weren’t sure if they would remember each other. Both dogs are much older now, but it was like they had never been apart. — Leslie L. in Utah
Leslie, great! To see Zoom and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a picture and description to
Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
NOW EAR THIS
Dear Readers: Dogs with a lot of ear hair are more susceptible to getting ear infections, experts agree. The hair can be removed or trimmed down significantly. Leave this job to the pros though. — Heloise
DOG KISSES
Dear Heloise: When my dog licks my face, is she kissing me, or is she licking my skin because it’s salty? — Becky G. in Illinois
Becky, great question, and I would say yes to kisses! Here’s the scoop: Your dog learned as a puppy to lick its mother’s face for attention. If your dog licks you, and you like it and praise the dog, the dog will continue to lick you, if only to get the praise. So keep those kisses coming! — Heloise
EGG-CELLENT IDEA!
Dear Heloise: Am I the only one who takes the week’s leftovers and mixes them with scrambled eggs and cheese? Simple lunch, dinner or snack! — Glenna S. in Texas
