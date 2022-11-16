ALCOHOL WIPES AWAY FINGERPRINTSDear Heloise: While I love my new stainless steel appliances, I actually hated the fingerprints that were left after anyone touched them. Finally, my neighbor told me to pick up a bottle of just plain old rubbing alcohol. Pour a little on a microfiber cloth (or soft paper towel) and wipe off the fingerprints. A bottle of rubbing alcohol is anywhere from $1 to $1.50. It’s cheap, it disinfects, and best of all, it works! — Casey K., Provo, Utah
BAKING SODA
FOR THE WINDear Heloise: I used your pamphlet on baking soda and its many uses, and let me tell you, I’m so grateful I have it. Whenever I clean the fish my husband catches, my hands smell awful, but a little baking soda and water erases the odor! I also use it to reduce odors in the refrigerator and my trash compactor. That trash compactor smelled so bad that I wanted to have it removed from the kitchen, but now that odor is gone because I use baking soda according to the instructions in your pamphlet.
It goes into the cat’s litter box, and in a pinch, it worked well in place of toothpaste when I forgot to pack some on our last camping trip. I also liked the recipes in there as well. My family is especially fond of your pumpkin bread recipe. I plan to make several batches this Christmas season as gifts for friends. Thanks again for this handy pamphlet! — Mary-Ellen M., Chattanooga, Tennessee
Thank you, Mary-Ellen. My Baking Soda pamphlet is one of my all-time favorites. They also make great stocking stuffers. If my readers are interested in a copy, just go to www.Heloise.com or send $5, along with a stamped, self-addressed long envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279.
You’ll love all the ways you can use baking soda to clean your home and bake with, and all for less money than what you spend on a new mop. — Heloise
GOODBYE, WINE STAINSDear Heloise: My husband and I love drinking red wine when we serve beef for our guests, but there always seemed to be a red ring left on the tablecloth due to a tiny bit of wine running down the side of the bottle.
Finally, we found the secret. We found that if we double loop one of those cloth-covered hair ties (the kind used for ponytails) around the neck of the bottle, it will catch any drips of wine from reaching our white tablecloth. — Ava S., Eugene, Oregon
‘NO WASTE’ SOUPDear Heloise: When I buy a roast chicken at the grocery store, I find my husband and I can feed off of it for a few days. Afterward, I take the carcass and boil it in a large pot of water. This gives me the stock I need to make chicken soup. The meat left on the bones falls off easily during the boiling process. Then, I add vegetables, often ones that are leftover from previous meals such as peas, carrots, onions and mushrooms. As the old saying goes, “waste not, want not!” — Beth L., Muskegon, Michigan
