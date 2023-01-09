Hints From Heloise

VISITING FAMILY
IN LIVING FACILITIES
Today’s Sound Off is about visiting family:
Dear Heloise: Day after day, I see our elderly patients wait near a window, hoping someone in the family will visit them. During this recent holiday season, all too many people sat here alone, with maybe a Christmas card (sometimes not even that), but no visitors. Some folks came and took a parent home for the day, but almost no one took them home for a few days to spend time with their family.
Sadly, our nursing homes and assisted living facilities have become a place to warehouse the elderly and just forget about them. So many of them would love a phone call once a week or to be taken out for lunch and maybe some shopping.
I know we all lead fairly busy lives, but when someone dies, people always feel a sense of guilt. I hear it over and over: “I should have taken more time to visit them” or “I should have taken Dad fishing more often.” Rather than live with that guilt, do something to cheer up your parents or grandparents now. They don’t need things as much as they need your time, a phone call or a visit. They get tired of the same four walls in their room. So take them home for dinner or take them to lunch or brunch. Celebrate the holidays with them.
Remember, you might be in the same position someday. Would you want your family to forget about you? — Patricia P., Dallas
Patricia, I agree with you. Having lost both of my parents, I know there are times when I wish I could see them just one more time. No matter where I was or what I was doing, I always made time to call them or write a letter once a week. And yet, I always wish I could have done more. — Heloise
SAVING MONEY
It’s a New Year! So here are some things to save (or make) money on:
— Buy inexpensive shampoos and conditioners. They’re all pretty much the same.
— Clip coupons and keep them in your purse.
— Before you buy something, ask yourself, “Do I need it? How will it improve my life?”
— Cut down on gift giving or just eliminate it entirely. Send a card instead.
— Have a garage sale and sell all the exercise equipment you don’t use, clothes you don’t wear, furniture you don’t like, toys your kids have outgrown, and books you’ve read.
BURNING PINECONES
Dear Heloise: We just bought a new house, and there are pine trees with pinecones in our yard.
Can we burn pinecones in our fireplace? Is it safe? — Sylvia E., Silverton, Oregon
Sylvia, you can burn pinecones in your fireplace, but be careful because pinecones tend to pop.
When they pop, they usually send out sprays of sparks. Make certain that you have a screen for your fireplace, and never leave the fire unattended while pinecones are burning in it. — Heloise
