Hints From Heloise

ANOTHER SCAMMER
GETS AWAY AGAINToday’s Sound Off is about how scammers get away with the things that they do:
Dear Heloise: I don’t understand how scammers can evade the law like they always seem to. Why can’t more of them be thrown in jail where they belong?
My wife and I were approached to make an investment in a land deal. The guy had brochures with beautiful pictures of green forested land in Montana and spoke of fresh air, clean water, etc. When he told us the price of the lots available, I was stunned at how cheap they were.
But, as tempting as it sounded, when he said there were only four lots left, I got a strange feeling he was nothing but a con artist.
He showed me a picture of a beautiful log cabin among the trees that was poorly photoshopped, and that’s when I told my wife we were leaving.
Two days later, I drove past the office where the scammers were, and it was completely empty. They had skipped town without paying the landlord or the phone bill. I guess the old saying “buyer beware” is true. — Dennis and June S., Omaha, Nebraska
Dennis and June, believe me, the police would love to get their hands on scammers. So many scams are either international, making it nearly impossible to pursue, or local authorities may not consider it as important as other crimes such as home invasion, murder, arson, etc.
Watch out for someone who wants to pay with gift cards or wants you to wire money to a foreign account. If someone calls out of the blue and tells you you’ve won anything and that all you have to do is pay the tax or shipping, or both, don’t send them a dime.
Take the time to investigate any charity you plan to support financially. And above all, never give out personal or financial information to random callers or strangers who contact you through email.
Never hand out your passwords or pin numbers, and don’t discuss what you have or where you live with someone you don’t know. — Heloise
SEND A GREAT HINT TO:Heloise
P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
FAST FACTSHere’s what to do with all of those extra envelopes you’ve acquired over the years. Use them to:
— Keep receipts or tickets.
— Hold coupons.
— Store fabric swatches.
— Store hard-to-find or unusual buttons.
GETTING RID OF CELLULITEDear Heloise: My sister works as a professional model, so one day, I asked her how I could get rid of cellulite.
She said that she and a few other women she knows take warm coffee grounds that contain caffeine, and they massage them into their skin in a circular motion, using either a loofah pad, vegetable brush or some other coarse brush. They let it sit for 5 to 15 minutes, then rinse it off.
My sister does this about four or five times a week, and she has no cellulite. — Haley V., Santa Fe, New Mexico
CRAFT TIMEDear Readers: Just a reminder, if you plan to work on some crafts to decorate your home or use as a gift for the holidays, now is a great time to start. With all the holidays coming up soon, you might be pressed for time if you wait too late. — Heloise
AUG. 12 PET PALDear Heloise: This is Mugsy enjoying his surroundings while on a boat in Long Beach, California. He is a rescue dog from the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter. We got very lucky to find each other. — Regards, Paul & Sharon McCarthy
Readers, to see Mugsy and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
©2023 by King Features
Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.